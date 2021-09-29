CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn Are London Fashion Week’s Biggest Winners

By Tianwei Zhang
WWD
WWD
 8 days ago
Simone Rocha RTW Spring 2022 Giovanni Giannoni for WWD
Simone Rocha RTW Spring 2022 Giovanni Giannoni for WWD

The spring 2022 London Fashion Week has generated $34.5 million in media impact value, Launchmetrics revealed Wednesday. Social and online channels contributed $19.2 million and $15.3 million, respectively.

Launchmetrics defines media impact value as a machine learning algorithm that tracks activities across voices, channels and markets. It aims to offer a unified way to calculate how brand equity is being created and which strategies create the most return on investment.

An Instagram post reporting on the Richard Quinn show from Vogue Magazine generated the most amount of value between Sept. 15 and 22, at $206,000.

Simone Rocha was the most talked about brand during the period. It gained $2.6 million in MIV with 971 posts detected by Launchmetrics. The brand is followed by Richard Quinn, Nensi Dojaka, Erdem and Vivienne Westwood.

In terms of exposure by owned media, the top five best-performing brands are Simone Rocha, Erdem, David Koma, Vivienne Westwood and Emilia Wickstead.

The most mentioned celebrity during the fashion week was singer Mabel. She raked in $235,000 in MIV by two personal posts and 53 media mentions, as she performed at the London Fashion Week opening party cohosted by Naomi Campbell.

With $223,000 in MIV, Maja Malnar was the most influential influencer.

Off-schedule brands also gained sizable attention. Victoria Beckham generated $2.1 million MIV from her account from Sept. 17 to 22.

Burberry saw a 38 percent increase in MIV from Asia between Sept. 25 and 28, when local influencers like Thailand’s Metawin Opas-iamkajorn promoted the brand’s spring 2022 women’s wear collection.

WWD

WWD

