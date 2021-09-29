Veterans honored with 'dream flight' in Boca Raton

View more in
Boca Raton, FL
Miami daily roundup: Fort Lauderdale's boring tunnels, Florida teen makes history, Wynwood's rise and fall, and moreBest of South FloridaFlorida State
Free family fun at Flamingo Road Nursery's Fall Festival 2021!Florida Family InsidersDavie, FL
Miami's The Salty Donut is coming to West Palm BeachBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Amar Bakery brings house-made pastries, artisan breads, and Med-style eats to Boynton BeachBest of South FloridaBoynton Beach, FL
Swank Specialty Produce resumes weekly farmers market, Swank Table dinners, and new Farmhouse Cooking showBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
Celebrating Father Frank, icon for migrant communities
Meet Father Frank O'Loughlin, who has devoted decades of service to the migrant community.
Historic designation withdrawn for Delray restaurant
The owner of an iconic ice cream and burger restaurant in Delray Beach will no longer seek historic designation for the site.
Surfer at Sebastian Inlet gets close encounter with sharks
A surfer near the Sebastian Inlet recently found himself among a few sharks that were looking for a quick meal.
Palm Beach County mother introduces cycling to those on autism spectrum
Twin brothers Ron and Arturo love to ride their bicycles with their family.
West Palm Beach announces small business, women and minority business recovery assistance program
The City of West Palm Beach announced Wednesday it is offering a new loan program to help small businesses and minority-/woman-owned businesses recover from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Event helping to preserve Indian River Lagoon
To help protect the Indian River Lagoon, hundreds of people are volunteering Thursday to help preserve the waterway.
Boynton Beach celebrates National Night Out
Tonight is "National Night Out" and the Boynton Beach Police Department has pulled out all the stops. They set up several bounce houses, food trucks, a face painting station, and several police vehicles for kids to check out.
Retired nurse helps seniors fight the pandemic
Sue Jones is a retired nurse with over four decades of experience in the medical field.
Florida passes New York for third-most coronavirus deaths in U.S.
Florida residents' coronavirus deaths are the third most in the nation, surpassing New York, which was the epicenter during the height of the pandemic, as both have amassed more than 55,000 fatalities.
City of Delray Beach taking over events at Old School Square
The City of Delray Beach is taking over events at Old School Square. The decision comes after the city voted to end the lease agreement with the non-profit that runs the historic site.
Birthday car parade held for Boca Raton triplets
Members of the Boca Raton community came out to support a family in a tough spot on Saturday.
Vero Beach pool business owner, husband arrested for defrauding customers
The owner of a Vero Beach pool business and her husband have been arrested on charges related to taking money from customers with no intent to finish the job, police say.
Port St. Lucie city leaders hope virtual job fair will lead to fewer residents traveling out of county for work
More than fifty employers along the Treasure Coast are hoping to hire as many as 120 positions Wednesday during a virtual job fair hosted by the City of Port St. Lucie.
Downtown drivers beware: gridlock not going away anytime soon
Long morning backups into downtown West Palm Beach are now becoming part of the daily commute. But for how much longer?
Top-tier Jupiter baker makes reality TV debut
On Oct. 6 Nina Tomasik will compete on Baking Impossible, a competition reality series that pairs “top-tier bakers and engineers” together to build “edible creations that must taste delicious and survive intense engineering stress tests.”
COVID-19 vaccination rates dropping in Florida
The latest figures show that COVID-19 vaccination rates are dropping in Florida.
Veterans receiving proper burial thanks to organization
Missing In Action America is making sure military veterans receive a proper burial in South Florida.
Tamarind Slam Basketball event held in West Palm Beach
The event is being put on by the West Palm Beach Police Department and the city's criminal justice advisory committee.
Boca Raton city councilman starts 'Run the City' program
When Andy Thomson goes out for a run it's more than just to put in the miles.
Riviera Beach celebrates its 99th birthday
The City of Riviera Beach is celebrating its 99th birthday. Through the city's trials and tribulations, one thing is true, Riviera Beach is a survivor and it's thriving.
