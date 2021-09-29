Committee digging into loss of $575,000 grants

LAURINBURG — Long-awaited answers may be coming to light as a committee of Scotland County commissioners has begun the process to find what went wrong with a grant project that cost taxpayers $575,000.

The first project goes back to 2017, when Edwards Wood Products entered into an agreement with Scotland County to apply for a grant to help purchase a new fire system (water tower). The agreement was made and Edwards Wood Products promised to create 70 more jobs at their plant. However, work was begun prior to the completion of the necessary paperwork.

In efforts to correct the issue, the county entered into another agreement for a grant which would allow Edwards to install a railroad spur, but once again work began early and the grant was not awarded.

During its September meeting, the Scotland County Board of Commissioners elected to create a board made up of Commissioners Tim Ivey, Whit Gibson and Clarence McPhatter to help clarify what actually went wrong.

“This search for answers is long overdue and it is time to dig in deep and fill in the blanks,” said Ivey.

“During our first meeting on Tuesday, a timeframe was established to review, 2017 through June 2020,” Ivey added. “Once the paperwork is all put together, then we shall review and come together to see what has happened here.”

According to Ivey, the committee has currently asked for all internal and external emails involving the grants, as well as letters and contracts — including some from the county’s Economic Development Executive Director Mark Ward, who oversaw both grant requests.

“We will meet again on Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.,” said Ivey. “All of our meetings are open to the public. I would also like to be clear to the public, this committee is not to review Edwards Wood Products. I (we) don’t believe Edwards had any part in what has happened here.

“I think the issue is an internal one, and that is the purpose of this committee,” added Ivey.

Commissioner Gibson was quoted on WLNC news saying he believes this will be a good process and they will be going through everything, starting at the very beginning.

