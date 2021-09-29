CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RichmondCC’s ‘Hero Tree’ unveiled at Scotland campus

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 8 days ago
LAURINBURG — The Richmond Community College-Scotland County Campus staff took time out of their day on Wednesday to celebrate local military veterans.

Members of the community joined in and designed Hero Ornaments to be placed on a Hero Tree located inside the campus.

“The tree will remain here until after Veteran’s Day,” said RCC President Dale McInnis. “Anyone who would like to view it or design an ornament can do so while the building is open.

“We are proud to recognize those in our communities who served and sacrificed on our behalf in the armed forces,” McInnis added. “Seeing those names on the ornaments is evidence of our love and support and we hope everyone participates and sees the trees at the Laurinburg and Hamlet campuses.”

Speakers for the ceremony included Associate Vice President of Development Hal Shuler; McInnis; Janet Simms, mother of US Army First Sgt. Christopher Sims; Chris English, father of US Army PFC Seth English; Mary Bostic, mother of retired US Army Sgt. First Class James Cassidy; and LJ Brown, father of Army National Guard PFC Nathaniel Brown.

The RCC Scotland County Campus is located at 600 McLean St. in Laurinburg. For hours of operation or to inquire about the tree, call 910 410-1831.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

