The start of Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer’s time in the NFL has been rough to say the least. Nearly a week ago, the Jaguars fell to the Cincinnati Bengals, giving the team its fourth loss of the season and 19th-straight loss since Week 2 of the 2020 season. Following the loss, Meyer opted to remain in Ohio rather than travel back with the Jaguars to Jacksonville.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO