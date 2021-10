The Goose Fire made for a nerve-wracking Wednesday night for many residents in the Eagle and Boise Foothills. Thank you to the first responders from Eagle Fire, Boise Fire, and the Bureau of Land Management for containing the fire and protecting homes and lives. Eagle's Trails Superintendent Steve Noyes surveyed the damage Thursday morning. He reports that there was no fire damage inside the Ada/Eagle Bike Park. However, fire impacted some of the Ridge to Rivers trails to the east. Fire crews are still working to mop up the last of the fire, so access will be blocked until further notice. Shake and Bake Trail and Flow trail were damaged and are closed for restoration.

ACCIDENTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO