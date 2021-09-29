Most Americans no longer trust Biden’s COVID information: Poll
Most Americans no longer trust President Biden to give accurate information about the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index. Conducted Sept. 24-27, the survey of 1,105 Americans over the age of 18 reported that only 45% trust President Biden “a great deal or a fair amount” to give them honest information about the virus, while 53% trust him “very little or not at all.”www.washingtontimes.com
