Kate Middleton makes a splash in a purple suit that confirms she's still style royalty

The Duchess of Cambridge in Northern Ireland. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton wore a bold purple suit during engagements in Northern Ireland.

The suit, reportedly by Emilia Wickstead, was paired with a black sweater and matching belt.

The duchess and Prince William spent the day speaking with university students.

The Duchess of Cambridge made a bold statement in a purple suit during engagements in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

The suit is from Emilia Wickstead's Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection, according to the Daily Mail and Town and Country, and was paired with a black sweater, a matching belt, and a clutch bag.

She completed the look with a casual ponytail, hoop earrings, and natural makeup.

The color purple is often used as a symbol of royalty and was so beloved by Queen Elizabeth I that she banned anyone other than royals from wearing it, according to the Daily Express.

Kate Middleton and Prince William spent the day in Derry-Londonderry, where they spoke to Ulster University students about their experiences during the pandemic, according to a Kensington Palace press release.

It marked the couple's second royal engagement this week, as they appeared alongside Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the "No Time to Die" movie premiere in London on Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Middleton wore a sparkling gold gown by Jenny Packham, Insider's Amanda Krause reported. It had a V neckline, straight skirt, and semi-sheer cape sleeves.

Kensington Palace and representatives for Emilia Wickstead did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.