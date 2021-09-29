Weekend TV: It's all Gyllenhaal all the time in 'The Guilty'

This Hollywood remake of the Danish crime thriller debuts Friday and preserves the simplicity that worked in the original. Jake Gyllenhaal is virtually the only person we see, playing Baylor, an L.A. cop who has been demoted to 911 duty. He gets a call from a frightened woman who is being driven around by her husband and who pretends to be on the phone with their daughter while offering Baylor coded bits of information. The thrill of "The Guilty" comes from what we intuit about the woman and from the resourcefulness of Baylor, who finds clever ways to help. Gyllenhaal's performance grows overwrought but his commitment draws us into the film. Netflix.