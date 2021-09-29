CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Weekend TV: It's all Gyllenhaal all the time in 'The Guilty'

By Staff, wire reports
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Hollywood remake of the Danish crime thriller debuts Friday and preserves the simplicity that worked in the original. Jake Gyllenhaal is virtually the only person we see, playing Baylor, an L.A. cop who has been demoted to 911 duty. He gets a call from a frightened woman who is being driven around by her husband and who pretends to be on the phone with their daughter while offering Baylor coded bits of information. The thrill of "The Guilty" comes from what we intuit about the woman and from the resourcefulness of Baylor, who finds clever ways to help. Gyllenhaal's performance grows overwrought but his commitment draws us into the film. Netflix.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was ‘torture’

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was “torture” doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film ‘The Good Girl’ and the 40-year-old star says it wasn’t easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old ‘Friends’ actress. Speaking during an interview with...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors in ‘The Harder They Fall’: Film Review | BFI London 2021

Netflix drama The Harder They Fall represents rambunctious, swaggering action-adventure set in the Old West but given something of a hip and happening look and feel thanks to a focus on Black characters inspired by historical figures, stylish craft contributions and inspired needle drops. It’s a solid effort from British singer-songwriter-producer Jeymes Samuel, also known as The Bullitts, and now a film industry multihyphenate. Thankfully, it’s also a considerable improvement on his previous directorial effort, 2013’s They Die by Dawn, a somewhat stilted 50-minute work that revolved around many of the same characters but with a different roster of actors. With...
MOVIES
The Verge

Jake Gyllenhaal on the challenges of acting over Zoom in Netflix’s thriller The Guilty

The Guilty was always going to be a challenging project. The movie, which is a remake of a Danish film from 2018, follows a 911 dispatcher in Los Angeles, who receives a troubling call that appears to be from a woman who has been abducted. The result is a tense thriller, but one you see almost none of — the entire movie is centered on LAPD officer Joe Baylor, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, as he fields phone calls in an office over the course of a single evening. Because of this, the movie hinges on Gyllenhaal’s performance, as he slowly unravels while the story twists and turns in disturbing ways.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Who are the 10 greatest TV talk show guests of all time?

When Norm Macdonald died earlier this month, late-night TV lost one of its greatest guests. His shaggy dog stories usually ended with groaners, but he made his way to the punchline like a jazz artist, finding notes no other comedians could hit. Here, in alphabetical order, are 10 other celebrities...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Marc Pilcher, Emmy-Winning ‘Bridgerton’ Makeup Designer, Dies of COVID-19 at 53

Marc Pilcher, the U.K-based hair and makeup designer who won an Emmy for Bridgerton, has died. He was 53. Pilcher passed away on Sunday after a battle with COVID-19 just three weeks after he won the Creative Arts Emmy award for his work on the hit Netflix series, his agent confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was double vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions. “It is with the deepest of hearts we confirm that Marc Elliot Pilcher, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning hair and makeup designer/stylist, passed away after a battle with COVID-19 on Sunday,” reads a statement, in part, from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wmleader.com

How Sound Team Crafted Jake Gyllenhaal’s Thriller ‘The Guilty’

In Netflix’s new movie “The Guilty,” Jake Gyllenhaal plays Joe, a street cop demoted to desk duty after an incident gone wrong. We meet him in the early hours of the morning when California is in the midst of another wildfire disaster and Joe is confined to answering 9-1-1 calls. When he receives a call from a kidnapped woman named Emily (Riley Keough), Joe leaps into action. With the film’s action being played out through Joe’s headset, the film’s sound design is placed front and center, acting as the driving force for the story.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Pauli Murray
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
Person
Annette Bening
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Halsey
arcamax.com

Sarah Silverman blasts Hollywood for casting non-Jewish actors in Jewish roles

Sarah Silverman has hit out at Hollywood for casting non-Jewish people in Jewish roles. The 50-year-old actress - who is Jewish herself - has criticised the lack of representation in major roles, particularly when the character's "Jewishness" is "front and center". Speaking on 'The Sarah Silverman Podcast', she said: "There's...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘South of Heaven’ Review: Jason Sudeikis Goes Badass in a Thriller Too Contrived to Believe

With the Emmy-decorated, too-many-people’s-favorite-show-to-count triumph of his role on “Ted Lasso,” Jason Sudeikis has joined the rarefied club of all-stops-out comedians who make the transition to becoming full-on dramatic actors. That said, “Ted Lasso” is a drama streaked with comedy. So you could say that Sudeikis, for all the adoration and acclaim he’s earned, still hasn’t quite entered the fabled upper echelon of the “All comedians want to play Hamlet ­— but only a few get to do it” stratosphere. That may explain why he signed on to play the lead role in “South of Heaven,” a seedy indie romantic crackpot...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Idris Elba Says All-Black Western ‘The Harder They Fall’ Helps “Redefine” the Genre

The Netflix film — from first-time director Jeymes Samuel and also starring Regina King, Jonathan Majors and Zazie Beetz — opens the 2021 BFI London Film Festival. The cast of Netflix Western The Harder They Fall rode into London on Wednesday for a press conference ahead of the film’s world premiere as the curtain-raiser for the 2021 London Film Festival.
MOVIES
Variety

Lena Waithe Inks Multiproject Podcast Deal With Audible (EXCLUSIVE)

Lena Waithe, the Emmy-winning actor, writer and producer, is diving into audio programming in a new partnership with Audible. Audible, Amazon’s premium audio storytelling service, announced a multiproject development deal with Hillman Grad Productions, founded by Waithe and Rishi Rajani. The first original project under the deal has already been greenlit and is in active development: “Kym,” an original, scripted comedy series inspired by the life of actor-comedian Kym Whitley. The series follows Kym as she navigates single motherhood and Hollywood. Whitley is set to star in and executive produce under her Kwick Whit Productions banner, with Mark Brown directing. Alongside Hillman...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Cia#Danish#Baylor#Nbc#Los Angeles Times
Variety

Best-Selling Celebrity Memoirs: Stanley Tucci and Dave Grohl Join the Ranks

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Some people’s lives are so extraordinary it would feel remiss not to memorialize their stories on the page. When it has a real-life Hollywood ending, even better. Some of the most captivating celebrity memoirs have been published in the last couple of years, with many making their way to the top of dozens of best-seller lists. Matthew McConaughey’s “Greenlights” became an instant #1 New York Times...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘WandaVision’ Spinoff With Kathryn Hahn in the Works at Disney+

Marvel may not be done with the world of WandaVision yet. A spinoff of the Disney+ series that would focus on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, is in the early stages of development at the streamer. Jac Schaeffer, the WandaVision head writer who has an overall deal with Marvel and Disney’s 20th Television, will write the script. WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, who reprise their Marvel Cinematic Universe characters in what at first seems like an idyllic family comedy set in suburban New Jersey. Hahn plays their nosy neighbor Agnes — who’s later revealed to be Agatha Harkness, a powerful...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Everyone Wants ‘Free Guy’ at Home and They’re Already Lining Up for ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

“Free Guy” (Disney/$19.99) is now on Premium VOD after a 45-day window, “The Addams Family 2” (United Artists/$19.99) is new at theaters and on PVOD, and even though it will be weeks before box-office champion “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Sony) makes its PVOD debut, it’s already making itself known on the charts. The platforms’ uneasy relationship continues to evolve. It was a great weekend for theaters with “Carnage” taking in $90 million domestic, a success hinted by strong VOD showings the week prior with the 2018 “Venom” (Sony). However, last week also saw the nearly unprecedented offer (on all platforms)...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Hellraiser’: Jamie Clayton To Play Pinhead As Spyglass-Hulu Movie Sets Cast, Clive Barker To Produce

Spyglass Media Group and Hulu have made official the upcoming cast of David Bruckner’s reboot of Hellraiser, as well as the fact that the movie is headed to the latter streamer. Sense8 and The L Word: Generation Q actress Jamie Clayton has been named as the new Pinhead, a role originally played by Doug Bradley, and Hellraiser architect Clive Barker is joining the production, which has already wrapped, as producer. Spyglass and Hulu also confirmed that which has been out there on the genre sites, and that’s Grand Army actress Odessa A’zion will star in the movie. Rounding out the cast are Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why, Ratched) Goran Visnjic (The...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Daniel Craig shines in his last Bond film 'No Time to Die' but the villains fall short

When James Bond tells his lover, "We have all the time in the world," early in "No Time to Die," fans of the series will emit a collective, "Oh, no!" It's a callback to the same line in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" from 1969, just before Bond's wife is murdered. That isn't a spoiler — the context is different in "No Time," which also repurposes Louis Armstrong's "Her Majesty's" theme song — but fans know the line is shorthand for "No good can come of this."
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Steve Carell to Star in FX Comedy From ‘The Americans’ Duo

The Americans showrunners are back at FX, and they’re bringing Steve Carell with them. The Disney-owned basic cable network has handed out a 10-episode order for a half-hour limited series called The Patient, starring The Office alum Carell and written by The Americans showrunners Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg. The Patient revolves around a psychotherapist who finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity. Carell will play Alexander...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Saban Films Buys Survival Thriller ‘Borrego’ Starring Lucy Hale (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired U.S., Canadian and Spanish rights to the survival thriller “Borrego” from writer and director Jesse Harris. The film stars Lucy Hale (“Truth or Dare,” “Pretty Little Liars”), Nicholas Gonzalez (“The Good Doctor,” “Narcos”), Olivia Trujillo (“Vivo,” “For All Mankind”) and Leynar Gómez (“Narcos,” “Towards the Battle”). Hale also serves as an executive producer on the film alongside Tucci & Company, Garrett Patten, Frank Harris and Michael Gooch. “Borrego” follows Elly (Hale), a young botanist who relocates to a small desert town to study an invasive plant species, and is kidnapped by an inexperienced drug mule (Gómez) after...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy