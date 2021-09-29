CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube widens ban on COVID vaccine misinformation to cover vaccines in general

By Carrie Mihalcik
CNET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. YouTube is broadening its policies around medical misinformation to ban vaccine-related content that "poses a serious risk of egregious harm," the video giant said Wednesday. YouTube already prohibited misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines, but the updated polices cover all "currently administered vaccines that are approved and confirmed to be safe and effective" by local health agencies and the World Health Organization.

