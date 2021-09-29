Broncos could be getting a secret weapon back on offense soon

The Denver Broncos could be getting a secret weapon for the offense back into the lineup soon. Running back Mike Boone is eligible to come off of IR. The Denver Broncos have lost a couple of key offensive weapons to injury in the first three weeks of the NFL’s young regular season in 2021. Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (knee) have both gone down with injuries that will cause them to miss significant time, but the team could soon be getting back at least one secret weapon on that side of the ball from the injury list.