CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos could be getting a secret weapon back on offense soon

By Sayre Bedinger
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Broncos could be getting a secret weapon for the offense back into the lineup soon. Running back Mike Boone is eligible to come off of IR. The Denver Broncos have lost a couple of key offensive weapons to injury in the first three weeks of the NFL’s young regular season in 2021. Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (knee) have both gone down with injuries that will cause them to miss significant time, but the team could soon be getting back at least one secret weapon on that side of the ball from the injury list.

predominantlyorange.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL
1230 ESPN

An Open Letter Apology To Teddy Bridgewater And Broncos Coaches

Sure, it's only one game, but I was wrong. I was wrong to completely dismiss the idea of Teddy Bridgewater even being considered for the starting job of Denver Broncos QB and I would like to apologize to Teddy at this time. He seems like a good guy, and I can admit when I'm wrong.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secret Weapon#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The Minnesota Vikings
USA Today

3,897 Broncos fans have some explaining to do

After hosting limited-capacity fans for a handful of games last season, the Denver Broncos fully opened Empower Field at Mile High for their home opener against the New York Jets in Week 3 of the 2021 season. Last week, 71,985 fans attended the game, with 3,897 no shows (fans that...
NFL
Mile High Report

Broncos Country is talking quarterbacks when it should be talking coaching

I get it...we’re absolutely nuts about quarterbacks around these parts. Lock, Bridgewater, Rypien. Sorry, Denver media. You are asking the wrong question. See, the quarterback angle is the low-hanging fruit in Broncos Country that always is going to stir the crowd, but there’s something deeper to look at that isn’t getting enough time in the spotlight.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s NFL Rankings Have Surprising Team At No. 1

While the Denver Broncos are 2-0 to start the 2021 season, very few would rank them amongst the best teams in the league. But, according to the Aikman Efficiency Ratings, Troy Aikman’s proprietary metric for ranking teams in overall offense and defense, the Broncos are No. 1 on the list through Week 2.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Vic Fangio Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

Despite boasting one of the NFL’s elite defenses, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is wary of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who he faces this weekend. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Fangio was blunt in his assessment of what kind of challenge Jackson offers. He called the former NFL MVP “one of a kind” before adding how thankful he is that’s the case.
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Sets NFL Record in Win Over Jaguars

Before Teddy Bridgewater makes his debut in the Mile High altitude, the Denver Broncos quarterback entered rarefied NFL air. With Sunday's victory at Jacksonville, per Broncos PR chief Patrick Smyth, Bridgewater became only the fourth QB in league history to record two-plus passing touchdowns and no interceptions while completing at least 75% of his passes in each of his first two games of the season.
NFL
FanSided

Broncos may finally unleash The Belly against the Ravens

The Denver Broncos got a glimpse in week three, but they may finally be able to unleash Quinn Meinerz, aka “The Belly” in week four vs. Baltimore. The Denver Broncos have seen their top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — cornerback Pat Surtain II — become a starter on the defense and notch an interception in just his second NFL game. They’ve seen second-round pick Javonte Williams as a runner, receiver, and pass blocker, and he also scored his first NFL touchdown in week three against the Jets.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Insider Has Update On Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a concussion in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. How is he holding up as the Broncos begin practice this week?. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Bridgewater is “progressing” through the NFL concussion protocol and is reportedly feeling better. But he won’t be practicing today.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans release Anthony Miller: Broncos, Patriots among logical landing spots for former Bears wide receiver

Just over two months after trading for him and just three days after he played three-quarters of their offensive snaps, the Texans have released wide receiver Anthony Miller, as first reported by Aaron Wilson. A former second-round pick of the Bears, Miller joined Houston in late July as part of a swap of draft picks, and he scored the team's only touchdown in his Week 3 debut against the Panthers. Miller logged just one catch on Sunday in a 40-0 loss to the Bills, however, and is now on the open market.
NFL
thecomeback.com

This NFL team is reportedly very interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers

For the time being, things are looking good between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Despite a tumultuous offseason that saw the spat between the quarterback and team go public, followed by rumors of retirement, Rodgers returned to camp and has made it clear he intends to play through the 2021 season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos worked out 2 linebackers on Tuesday

The Denver Broncos were busy on Tuesday. In addition to signing wide receiver Josh Malone to the practice squad and cutting two players, the Broncos also brought in two linebackers for tryouts, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. Avery Williamson and Dylan Cole visited the team’s UCHealth Training Center, presumably...
NFL
The Gazette

Paul Klee: The haters were right, and Broncos' problems against good teams like the Ravens aren't only about the quarterback

DENVER — The Broncos will lose like this again. They will lose against the Chiefs (duh), Chargers, Raiders, Cowboys, Browns, maybe a couple others. You know, the good teams. Because this is what the Broncos are, and if you’re willing to acknowledge the fact it’s been a half-decade since the Broncos were one of the good teams, there’s nothing surprising about it:
NFL
The Spun

Denver Broncos Reportedly Sign Veteran Linebacker

Inside linebacker Avery Williamson has joined the Denver Broncos’ practice squad, reports Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. The 6’1, 245 pound veteran Williamson was drafted in the fifth round in 2014 by his hometown Tennessee Titans. He racked up 376 tackles over four seasons in Tennessee before signing with the Jets in 2018.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

156K+
Followers
349K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy