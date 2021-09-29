CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Amazon Astro robot: New details on price, privacy, battery, specs and more

By Shelby Brown
CNET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Astro, the tech company's new autonomous household robot, stole the spotlight at Amazon's product launch event on Tuesday. Since Astro rolled out on stage, we've discovered there's much more to the Alexa-powered bot besides it's big, blinking Wall-E eyes and beatboxing talent (yes, it does that too). We'll break...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Source of the Spring

Police Warn of Amazon Scam

The Takoma Park Police Department is warning residents of a scam involving phone calls from someone claiming to be an Amazon employee. “We have received information that a resident has been contacted by phone by an unknown person purporting to be from Amazon,” reads an emailed Community Advisory. “The caller indicated that the resident had suspicious activity on their account and they could help them fix the issue if they logged in to their account with the caller. The resident did not do that. Another way the Amazon scam works is through robocalls.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

You wont believe how cheap this 65-inch QLED 4K TV is today

If you’re in the market for a brand new big-screen TV, then look no further than this incredible offer on the 65-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV, which sees it on sale now at Best Buy for $700, marked down from its regular price of $800 for a savings of $100 — one of the best 65-inch TV deals we’ve seen in a while.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Android#Cloud Storage#Mobile#Whole Foods
CNET

Amazon Astro home robot: How to preorder Amazon's $1,000 bot, the latest Ring devices and more

Amazon's launch event this week revealed a mix of the everyday and bold. On the one hand are updates to the Echo Show 15 and Halo View fitness band with a screen, plus a new $60 Smart Thermostat that goes straight for the Google Nest jugular. On the other, there's the aspirational (and potentially problematic) Ring Always Home flying drone camera and the showstopper that surprised us all: Amazon's $1,000 Alexa-powered Astro robot.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Amazon Kicks Off Black Friday (Very) Early

Amazon is wasting no time getting the ball rolling on holiday shopping. It has unveiled what it's dubbing "Black Friday-worthy" bargains across categories on its Epic Deals page, and in true Amazon fashion, promises new savings daily. Here's a peek at what's on offer. Prices and availability are subject to...
INTERNET
98online.com

Amazon announces home robot named Astro

(From CNBC) Amazon announced a home robot called Astro. Astro is equipped with a rotating screen that’s mounted onto a base with wheels. Amazon designed the robot to appear animated and friendly, with eyes and expressive body movements that respond to user interaction. The robot can move on its own...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
AFTVnews

Amazon Astro is a new home assistant robot that costs $1,000

The long-rumored Amazon Alexa robot has been announced as the Amazon Astro, a three-wheeled home assistant robot that will initially cost $999.99. The dog-sized device is the culmination of all of Amazon’s efforts in smart assistants, AI, robotics, and home security. Amazon Astro sits about 2 feet high and weighs...
ELECTRONICS
stockxpo.com

Amazon’s New Devices: the Astro Home Robot, a Smart Thermostat, a Wall-Mounted Echo Show and More

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN -2.60% streamed a media event Tuesday focused on new devices. As you might expect, it included updates to its Echo family—including a 15-inch smart frame—and Ring security products. But also true to form, the tech giant unveiled some slightly more oddball devices, including a kids’ interactive projector and a wheeled home robot called Astro.
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

Amazon unveils new 15-inch Echo Show and Astro, an at-home robot

Amazon is announcing a few new connected devices to add to its lineup. Let's start with the newest Echo. The Echo Show 15 is also the largest Echo Show, with a 15.6-inch display and Full HD resolution, it's mounted to a wall and features a front-facing camera in the upper left corner with a closable shutter. It can be customized with widgets containing notes, to do lists, or a calendar view. It can also be used to consume Prime Video or any other supported streaming service. The Echo Show 15 will cost $249.
ELECTRONICS
CNBC

Amazon introduces Astro, the robot

CNBC's Shep Smith reports on Amazon's new robot, named Astro, and what it can and cannot do. With CNBC's tech products editor, Todd Haselton, and CNBC tech editor Steve Kovach.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Amazon Astro is a household robot from the future

Amazon has taken a giant leap from home communication and security into the world of personal robotics. The Astro is a household robot with Alexa built in that can not only bring video calls and music to you but also check in on your home while you’re away and even help to care for elderly relatives. It’s somewhere between a Roomba, an Echo Show on wheels and Short Circuit’s Johnny Five.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

“Astro, hold my beer”: Amazon’s home robot should fear more than the stairs

Amazon knows you’re probably skeptical about “Alexa on wheels,” but it’s making its Astro robot anyway. Announced today, the latest iteration of the retailer’s smart assistant cuts the cord completely – well, for as long as the battery lasts, anyway – in a way the rotating Echo Show 10 could only dream of, though there’s still an uphill struggle if Astro is to convince us that it’s a household necessity.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Amazon Astro household robot integrates AI, Alexa, a periscope cam, and more in one device

Moving autonomously around your home, it’s amazing what the Amazon Astro household robot can do. This new smart home robot offers Amazon Alexa voice control, artificial intelligence, advanced hardware and software, and computer vision. Additionally, the periscope camera rises up to 42 inches above the floor. This lets you view what it sees through live view and the app. So send the Astro to see what’s going on in a room. Moreover, you can expand the periscope cam’s field of view to see details like whether or not you left the stove on. Furthermore, an ideal device to help with in-home care, Astro pairs with Alexa Together to help older adults or those who are ill live independently. Built with privacy features like Do not Disturb and out-of-bound zones, it keeps your space and information secure. Astro offers so much more, too, like dynamic SLAM movements and a unique persona.
ELECTRONICS
coolthings.com

Amazon Astro Turns Alexa Into A Roving Security Robot

Amazon’s already managed to put Alexa inside many rooms in many homes, giving folks access to the intelligent assistant whether they’re lounging on the couch, standing over the kitchen counter, or lying in bed. The Amazon Astro does all the same things, but comes equipped for mobility, allowing it to move around from one room to another.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Amazon's new Astro robot is here, and it's pure meme fuel

Amazon is no stranger to AI and smart home devices. Its lineup of products powered by Alexa has a pretty big market share in the United States — be it a smart speaker or a smart display, Alexa is now present in a lot of American households. Now, Amazon wants to take the term "smart home" to a whole new level with the Amazon Astro. And this one definitely looks considerably sillier than previous Amazon smart home appliances.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy