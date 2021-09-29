Amazon Astro robot: New details on price, privacy, battery, specs and more

Moving autonomously around your home, it’s amazing what the Amazon Astro household robot can do. This new smart home robot offers Amazon Alexa voice control, artificial intelligence, advanced hardware and software, and computer vision. Additionally, the periscope camera rises up to 42 inches above the floor. This lets you view what it sees through live view and the app. So send the Astro to see what’s going on in a room. Moreover, you can expand the periscope cam’s field of view to see details like whether or not you left the stove on. Furthermore, an ideal device to help with in-home care, Astro pairs with Alexa Together to help older adults or those who are ill live independently. Built with privacy features like Do not Disturb and out-of-bound zones, it keeps your space and information secure. Astro offers so much more, too, like dynamic SLAM movements and a unique persona.

