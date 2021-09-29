CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask the Oddsmakers: Is Now the Best Time to Bet Bryce Young or Matt Corral for the Heisman?

By Ben Heisler
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

The top two Heisman Trophy favorites get a unique opportunity not only for bragging rights, but to separate themselves at the top of the odds. No. 1 Alabama and Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young welcomes No. 12 Ole Miss and Junior signal-caller Matt Corral Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Crimson Tide are currently 14.5-point home favorites against the Rebels.

