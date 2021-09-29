QC Ware Raises $25 Million Series B Financing

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 — QC Ware, a leading developer of quantum algorithms running on near-term quantum computing hardware, today announced it has raised $25 million in Series B funding. Koch Disruptive Technologies, an investment unit of Koch Industries, and Covestro, one of the world’s leading polymer companies, co-led the round with participation from Samsung Ventures and returning investors Citi, the D. E. Shaw group, and Pegasus Tech Ventures. The new capital will be used to expand the QC Ware team, composed of some of the world’s foremost quantum algorithms and quantum computing experts, to support the accelerated development of Forge.