Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) is excited to launch its 2021 Community Health Assessment. Local public health agencies are required to conduct a Community Health Assessment every five years that is used to create a five-year Community Health Improvement Plan. In 2016, CCPH completed a community health assessment and plan that prioritized behavioral health, oral health, and senior services and supports. While much progress has been made in these areas, we want to hear from the public and community partners regarding the current health and wellness landscape of Chaffee County and what sectors our community should be focusing on in 2022-2027. CCPH encourages our entire county to take some time to fill out our community-wide survey to help us understand how to make Chaffee County a healthier place to live. This survey is anonymous. However, if you’d like to be entered into our incentive drawings to support local businesses, you can leave your name and email at the end of the survey. The link to the online survey can be found here: https://bit.ly/chaffeehealthassessment.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO