Allegheny County: All executive branch employees must be vaccinated by December

By Megan Guza
Tribune-Review
 8 days ago
All employees working for Allegheny County’s executive branch must be vaccinated against covid-19 by Dec. 1, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said Wednesday.

“As we continue to see cases of covid in our county, and different populations being affected than were previously, it is even more important that our workforce be protected so that the public that we serve is protected as well,” Fitzgerald said in a statement.

Leaders in areas outside the executive branch will have the leeway to decide whether their employees will be subject to the new policy. That includes the courts, county council and other elected officers such as the controller, district attorney, sheriff and treasurer.

Executive branch employees have until Dec. 1 to provide proof that they’ve received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot or both doses of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Employees will not have to be two weeks out from completing their vaccination regimen by Dec. 1, but rather provide proof they’ve gotten the required doses by then.

Exceptions will be granted “as required by law,” officials said. Anyone without an exception who has not provided proof of vaccination will face termination beginning Dec. 2.

The announcement will affect about 25% of executive branch employees, as 75% have already been vaccinated, according to a release from the county.

Fitzgerald announced in August that all new hires by the county would be required to show proof of vaccination, and current employees were offered a monetary incentive to do the same. Officials said more than 700 employees in the executive branch have been vaccinated since that announcement.

Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner applauded the move.

“I thank County Executive Fitzgerald for his leadership in standardizing this science-based, highly effective and reasonable measure for our workers, and urge all county employees to comply as soon as possible, as I will the employees of my own office,” she said.

Fitzgerald said the county’s human resources and law departments will work through any issues that might arise with the mandate and any collective bargaining agreements.

“The one thing we’ve seen week after week, month after month, is the effectiveness of the vaccine,” Fitzgerald said. “The best way to get back to normal is to get everybody vaccinated.”

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

