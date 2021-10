The Salida School District Board of Education has initiated a process to review the charges brought against High School Principal Talmage Trujillo and the actions of Superintendent David Blackburn, both related to the school lockdown that was ordered by Salida PD on September 23. The school said in a press release that they will meet in a closed executive session this afternoon at which time they will discuss those two personnel items. Information is being collected to help the board have as much insight as possible as to how the events unfolded that day, have an informed conversation about what happened and determine next steps.

SALIDA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO