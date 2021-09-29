'Law & Order' returning to NBC

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Within this article we come bearing an answer to that; after all, there may be confusion. If you tune in tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, you are going to have a chance to see the Mariska Hargitay series. However, it is a repeat. After airing a little earlier in primetime over the course of the past two weeks, new episodes are shifting back to 9:00 tonight. This is where they will air for the remainder of the season, or at least that is how it seems right now. We know that there is a revival of the original Law & Order in the works and with that, it’s of course possible that some things could theoretically change down the road.

