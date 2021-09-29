'Law & Order' returning to NBC

Airing on the NBC television network, Law & Order: Organized Crime is a spin-off of the long-running Law & Order: SVU TV show and stars Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, and Ainsley Seiger. Recurring actors include Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor, Mariska Hargitay, Ellen Burstyn, Ron Cephas Jones, Vinnie Jones, Lolita Davidovich, Mykelti Williamson, Guillermo Díaz, Dash Mihok, Michael Raymond-James, Mike Cannon, and Izabela Vidovic. The story follows the detectives of the NYPD’s Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle the city’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Det. Elliot Stabler (Meloni) returns to the force after a decade away and must rebuild his life after a devastating personal loss. Stabler’s sergeant and partner, Ayanna Bell (Truitt), leads the task force and has a long-game strategy to take them down from the inside. Observant and deceivingly smart, Jet Slootmaekers (Seiger) utilizes her tech expertise and hacking skills to give the team a leg up on striking their target.
