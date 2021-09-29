CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Law & Order' returning to NBC

wnypapers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC is bringing back one of its most treasured and honored dramas with the 21st season of “Law & Order.” The series, which will continue the classic bifurcated format that was created for its original run, will once again examine “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.”

www.wnypapers.com

Hello Magazine

NBC confirms major news for Law & Order franchise

NBC has confirmed a new instalment of Dick Wolf's Law & Order which was unexpectedly canceled after 20 years on TV in 2010. "There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine," the prolific showrunner said. The new season will be the show's...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Law & Order: NBC Revives Original Flagship Series, Orders Season 21 a Decade After Abrupt Cancellation

NBC is going back to the very beginning to complete its Thursday night Law & Order trifecta. The network announced late Tuesday that it is bringing back the original Law & Order (aka “the mothership”), and the flagship series will pick up right where it left off more than a decade ago — with a 21st season. It remains unclear which cast members will be returning for the revival, although sources confirm that preliminary talks are underway with a handful of franchise vets. When Law & Order was abruptly cancelled by NBC in May 2010 at the conclusion of its 20th season,...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Holy Jack McCoy, NBC's OG Law And Order Is Coming Back With Original Cast Members

The Law & Order franchise has been going strong for three decades, with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit having entered its 23rd season and the Organized Crime spinoff kicking off its sophomore season. However, the flagship NBC show itself has been off the air for 11 years, but that will soon change. For those of you who were fans of Jack McCoy and characters from the OG Law & Order, get excited, because the series is being revived with some original cast members.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Danny Pino to Return as Nick Amaro for 500th Episode

Milestone episodes are known to bring back characters from the past, and for its 500th (!!), Law & Order: SVU will see the return of at least one familiar face. Danny Pino is returning as Nick Amaro for the historic episode, airing on October 21, Wolf Entertainment has announced. After the news broke, Pino tweeted, “So…anything new #SVUDiehards?”
TV SERIES
US News and World Report

NBC Will Bring Back Original 'Law & Order' for 21st Season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than a decade after it last aired, “Law & Order” is coming back to NBC. The network announced Tuesday that it is bringing the cops-and-courts police drama back for a 21st season. When the show left the airwaves in May 2010, it was tied with “Gunsmoke” for the longest running prime-time TV drama.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvseriesfinale.com

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season Three? Has the NBC Police Drama Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the NBC television network, Law & Order: Organized Crime is a spin-off of the long-running Law & Order: SVU TV show and stars Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, and Ainsley Seiger. Recurring actors include Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor, Mariska Hargitay, Ellen Burstyn, Ron Cephas Jones, Vinnie Jones, Lolita Davidovich, Mykelti Williamson, Guillermo Díaz, Dash Mihok, Michael Raymond-James, Mike Cannon, and Izabela Vidovic. The story follows the detectives of the NYPD’s Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle the city’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Det. Elliot Stabler (Meloni) returns to the force after a decade away and must rebuild his life after a devastating personal loss. Stabler’s sergeant and partner, Ayanna Bell (Truitt), leads the task force and has a long-game strategy to take them down from the inside. Observant and deceivingly smart, Jet Slootmaekers (Seiger) utilizes her tech expertise and hacking skills to give the team a leg up on striking their target.
TV SERIES
PennLive.com

Original ‘Law & Order’ about to make a comeback, NBC announces

LOS ANGELES — More than a decade after it last aired, “Law & Order” is coming back to NBC. The network announced Tuesday that it is bringing the cops-and-courts police drama back for a 21st season. When the show left the airwaves in May 2010, it was tied with “Gunsmoke” for the longest-running prime-time TV drama.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

The Original Law & Order Is Coming Back to NBC: Everything We Know

Call a bus, because we can't handle this TV update! On Tuesday, Sept. 28, NBC announced that the original Law & Order will be revived for a 21st season at the peacock network. This news comes 11 years after the police procedural, which first premiered in 1990 and ran for 20 seasons, went off the air. Dick Wolf, who created the flagship series and its hit spinoffs Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime, appears to be just as excited as we are for the revival. "There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true," Wolf said in a statement. "This is mine." According to the announcement, the upcoming reboot will pick up...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Law & Order season 21 revival ordered at NBC; surprised?

Just in case you needed another indication that NBC is going all-in with Law & Order, you officially have it today. The network confirmed Tuesday afternoon that they are bringing back the Dick Wolf franchise show that started it all for a season 21! It’s been more than a decade since the original show aired, and with that, it remains to be seen what the series will now look like.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Night Court Revival Ordered to Series at NBC, With John Larroquette and Melissa Rauch — Get First Look

The verdict is in, and to the surprise of no one, NBC has given a series order to the Night Court follow-up starring five-time Emmy winner John Larroquette, who is reprising his role from the original sitcom, and Big Bang Theory alum Melissa Rauch. Rauch is also an executive producer on the Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television and After January Productions co-pro, alongside writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Happy Endings), Winston Rauch and pilot director Pamela Fryman, while Larroquette will carry a producer title. Based on the original multi-cam sitcom created by Reinhold Weege, the Night Court sequel series stars Rauch...
TV SERIES
1045wjjk.com

Law & Order The OG Coming Back To NBC. Revived After 10 years.

A decade and some change after the original “Law and Order” closed out a run of twenty seasons (back when TV shows had 22 or 24 episode seasons), NBC has announced that the O.G. of the wildly successful franchise is set to return. “There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine,” Dick Wolf the head of Wolf Entertainment and the man who started the massive and ever-expanding franchise, said about the big return.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Why NBC’s ‘Law & Order’ Revival Isn’t a Peacock Original

More than a decade after its surprising cancellation, NBC has revived Dick Wolf’s mothership series Law & Order for what the network is calling its 21st season. The revival, which has been in the works through various starts and stops since 2015, gives Wolf nine shows across three different franchises on two broadcast networks and, most importantly, fulfills a “dream come true” for the prolific producer. But what may be most surprising about the Sept. 28 announcement that gives Wolf a chance to boast the two longest-running primetime dramas in TV history (the other being Law & Order: SVU) is that...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC with season 23 episode 4?

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Within this article we come bearing an answer to that; after all, there may be confusion. If you tune in tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, you are going to have a chance to see the Mariska Hargitay series. However, it is a repeat. After airing a little earlier in primetime over the course of the past two weeks, new episodes are shifting back to 9:00 tonight. This is where they will air for the remainder of the season, or at least that is how it seems right now. We know that there is a revival of the original Law & Order in the works and with that, it’s of course possible that some things could theoretically change down the road.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TV Ratings: NBC's Law & Order Block Bests ABC's Thursday Dramas

Dun-frickin’-dun! In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s three-hour Law & Order: SVU/Organized Crime block bested ABC’s Thursday-night drama premieres both in total viewers and in the demo. SVU (read recap) opened NBC’s night with 4.7 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating (dropping a few eyeballs from last week’s two-hour premiere). Organized Crime‘s double pump then did 4.3 mil/0.7 and 4.1 mil/0.7 (read recap), both up a tick from its sophomore premiere. Over on ABC, meanwhile, Station 19 returned to 4.8 mil and a 0.7 (TVLine reader grade “B-“), down from its previous averages and flirting with its series lows...
TV SERIES
Variety

TV Ratings: ‘CSI: Vegas’ Not the Primetime Behemoth of Its Predecessor (Yet)

“CSI: Vegas,” the sequel and revival of CBS’ iconic forensics procedural, attracted 3.97 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the key, ages 18-49 target demographic in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day overnight fast nationals— not exactly the primetime behemoth of its predecessor, but then again, the TV landscape and the way we consume content on-screen has changed drastically since the final episode of “CSI” aired in 2015. Per NetBase, “CSI: Vegas” drove over 1.4 billion potential impressions on social media last night and had over 18k mentions. Though “CSI: Vegas” was up 54% from last year’s same time-period premiere (the 10 p.m....
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni talk about return of ‘Law & Order: SVU’

‘Shop TODAY with Jill Martin’: Everything you need to get ‘Back to the Basics’. With “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” set to return Thursday night, stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni join TODAY’s Pop Start live to talk about the upcoming season and what’s ahead for the relationship between their characters. They abstain on the question of whether Benson and Stabler should date.Sept. 23, 2021.
TV SERIES

