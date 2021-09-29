KDE Releases Annual Report Card For The 2020-21 School Year
The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) has released the latest data based on testing in the spring of the last school year. KDE Commissioner Jason Glass said the results would give a view into the state's school system during an unprecedented time where some districts remained virtual for much of the year because of the pandemic. Others were on hybrid plans or were forced to pivot with little notice between in-class and at-home learning because of rising COVID cases.www.wuky.org
