CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayette County, KY

KDE Releases Annual Report Card For The 2020-21 School Year

WUKY
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) has released the latest data based on testing in the spring of the last school year. KDE Commissioner Jason Glass said the results would give a view into the state's school system during an unprecedented time where some districts remained virtual for much of the year because of the pandemic. Others were on hybrid plans or were forced to pivot with little notice between in-class and at-home learning because of rising COVID cases.

www.wuky.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Ressa and Muratov

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. “Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect...
ASIA
Fox News

Biden to overturn Trump on Bears Ears, restore national monuments

President Biden on Friday is set to restore two national monuments in Utah and a separate marine conservation area in New England after former President Trump stripped all three of environmental protections under his administration. Biden is expected to sign three proclamations restoring protections for Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante, and...
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills 46 at Afghanistan mosque - state news agency

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing 46 people and wounding more than 140, the state-run Bakhtar news agency said. Video footage showed bodies surrounded by debris inside the mosque that is used by people from the minority...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Fayette County, KY
Government
County
Fayette County, KY
Fayette County, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Government
The Hill

Schumer frustrates GOP, Manchin with fiery debt ceiling speech

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) sparked anger among Senate Republicans after he railed against them just after they helped advance a short-term debt ceiling extension over a key hurdle. The speech from Schumer came after 11 GOP senators joined with all Democrats to end debate on the short-term debt...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

US on the cusp of COVID-19 vaccine authorization for young children

Anticipation is building that younger children will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a major milestone on the path out of the pandemic. Barring any significant delays, the U.S. is on the cusp of having at least one COVID-19 vaccine available to children under the age of 12, a major public health victory that could also help the Biden administration politically.
KIDS
The Associated Press

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. “The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kde#High School#Annual Report#Covid

Comments / 0

Community Policy