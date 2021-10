Last year, Summit was one of the first major supercomputing deployments in the fight against COVID-19, heralding a deluge that crescendoed with the cumulative efforts of virtually every research system in the world. While news around COVID-oriented supercomputing research has quieted somewhat since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, Bronson Messer – director of science at the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility (OLCF) – took the virtual stage at the September meeting of the Advanced Scientific Computing Advisory Committee (ASCAC) to highlight how COVID research is alive and well on the United States’ most powerful supercomputer.

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO