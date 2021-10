As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Cutter Baird, 16, of Goldthwaite is still missing and has been since Sunday, September 26. He was last seen in downtown Goldthwaite Sunday morning wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts with a grey backpack and a hoodie of the American flag. He is 5 foot 11 inches, about 130 pounds. If you have information about his whereabouts, please contact the Mills County Sheriff’s Office at 325-648-2245.