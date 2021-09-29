Gov. Hochul appoints Dr. Mary Bassett as New York state health commissioner. What to know
Dr. Mary Bassett, a former top New York City health official, has been appointed as the New York State health commissioner, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday. Basset, who is currently a Harvard University professor, will replace outgoing Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, who submitted his resignation this month after playing a central role in COVID-19 related scandals that plagued former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.www.eveningtribune.com
