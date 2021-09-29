CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, PA

Comings and Goings in Franklin County: Noodles served, vintage goods, pizza and hiring news

echo-pilot.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew and exciting businesses are opening across the county with many more to open in the future. Here is the latest on new and expanding businesses in Franklin County. The workforce at the ADUSA Distribution facility on Commerce Avenue in Antrim Township continues to grow. There are currently about 500 associates at the distribution center, and ADUSA recently hosted a career fair, looking to add 100 warehouse workers and up to 50 truck drivers.

www.echo-pilot.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. “The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss...
NBA
The Hill

Senate locks in deal to vote on debt ceiling hike Thursday

The Senate has locked in a deal to pass a short-term debt ceiling extension on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) finalized the agreement to hold up to four hours of debate on the debt ceiling extension, followed by a key procedural hurdle to end debate on the bill, which will require 60 votes, around 7:30 p.m.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, PA
Government
County
Franklin County, PA
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Greencastle, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Greencastle, PA
Government
City
Chambersburg, PA
City
Waynesboro, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
West Virginia State
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

CIA creates new mission centers focused on China and technology

CIA Director William Burns announced a series of organizational changes intended to hone the agency's focus on key national security challenges, including the launch of two new mission centers, one focused on China and another dedicated to transnational and technological threats. The China Mission Center "will further strengthen our collective...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ledo Pizza#Noodles#Food Drink#Food Lion#Delhaize Usa#Giant Food#Giant#Adusa Distribution Llc#Senate#Gather Vintage Co#Gather#Waynesboro Nikki
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy