Fat Bear Week 2021 is here! Tournament to crown the chubbiest starts Wednesday

By Brian Reese
wfxrtv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKING SALMON, Alaska (WAVY) — One of the biggest (and fattest) events of the year has returned! Wednesday marked the start of 2021 Fat Bear Week at Katmai National Park in Alaska, where more than 2,000 brown bears live and eat a whole bunch of salmon. Each year the park...

