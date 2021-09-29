CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria Symphony returns with ‘Beethoven’s Fifth & Rhapsody’

By Jason Fraley
WTOP
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alexandria Symphony had performed consistently for 78 years. Suddenly, it found itself sidelined for the past 18 months due to the pandemic. “The essence of what we do as an orchestra is put lots of people on stage, have them blow air around each other, and try to do it in front of hundreds or thousands of people,” Music Director James Ross told WTOP. “We had to turn things into chamber-music performances outside, retirement homes, parks, backyards, so we invented a new way.”

