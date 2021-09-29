CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

U.S. Stocks Fluctuate But Remain Mostly Positive

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 8 days ago

(RTTNews) - After an early move to the upside, stocks have fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Wednesday. While the Dow and the S&P 500 have remained positive, the tech-heavy Nasdaq briefly dipped below the unchanged line. Currently, the Nasdaq is posting a modest gain, up 20.03...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Jones Utility Average#Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Nar
investing.com

Asian Stocks Up as U.S. Avoids Immediate Default

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Thursday morning, as progress was made, albeit slowly, on the U.S.’ debt-ceiling impasse. The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note edged up, and U.S. shares were up, as progress was made on a possible deal to boost the debt ceiling into December 2021. Although a deal would alleviate the immediate risk of default, tensions between the Democrats and Republicans are far from resolved.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Extend Gains as Tech Rebounds

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading higher in early APAC deals on Thursday, extending gains after major benchmark indices closed higher during the regular session, boosted by stronger than expected local employment data, while Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also calmed market participants after offering a short-term suspension of the U.S. debt ceiling in order to avert a national default.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

There's only 1 Dow stock that's falling

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is shooting up 537 points, or 1.6%, with 29 of its 30 components gaining ground, as investors cheered signs that the government's debt ceiling deadline will be extended. The only stock losing ground was International Business Machine Corp.'s , which slipped 0.1%, putting it on track for a third straight loss. Meanwhile, as the best performing shares, Dow Inc. rallied 3.6%, Nike Inc. hiked up 2.7% and UnitedHealth Group Inc. advanced 2.6%. IBM's stock was also on of the two of the 75 equity components of the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF that was losing ground, the other was Citrix Systems Inc.'s , which slipped 0.4%.
STOCKS
Business Insider

U.S. Stocks Holding On To Strong Gains After Early Rally

(RTTNews) - After moving sharply higher early in the session, stocks continue to see considerable strength in mid-day trading on Thursday. With the advance on the day, the major averages are extending the upward move seen over the course of the previous session. Currently, the major averages are hovering near...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Optimism About Debt Limit Deal Contributing To Rally On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved sharply higher in morning trading on Thursday, extending the upward move seen over the course of the previous session. The major averages have all shown strong moves to the upside, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 climbing well off the lows set on Monday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft, Alphabet stocks rise back above 50-day moving averages

Shares of Microsoft Corp. rose 0.7% and Alphabet Inc.'s stock climbed 1.4% in morning trading Thursday, making then the first of the mega-capitalization technology companies to trade back above their respective 50-day moving averages (DMA). Microsoft's and Alphabet's stocks both first closed below their respective 50-DMAs, which many on Wall Street use as a guide to the short-term trend, on Sept. 28, which was Microsoft's first close below that key technical level since June 3 and Alphabet's first close below it since Jan. 15. Microsoft's 50-DMA currently extends to $294.56 and Alphabet's comes in at $2,784.92, according to FactSet. Meanwhile, Apple Inc. stock is 2.5% below its 50-DMA, Amazon.com Inc.'s stock is 1.5% below its 50-DMA and Facebook Inc.'s stock is 6.7% below its 50-DMA. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 , the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are also still below their 50-DMAs.
STOCKS
Business Insider

European Stocks Close On Strong Note

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed higher on Thursday as U.S. lawmakers reached an agreement to temporarily extend the debt limit, avoiding a potential default. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced an agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December. The agreement would reportedly increase the debt limit by $480 billion, allowing the Treasury to continuing paying its bills through December 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow jumps over 350 points and S&P 500 retakes perch at 4,400 in early Thursday action, a day before monthly jobs report

U.S. stock benchmarks rose Thursday morning, heading for a third straight day of gains, on signs that the the debt-ceiling issue in Washington will be resolved for at least two more months and that relations with China may be thawing. Meanwhile, the Labor Department said weekly initial claims for unemployment benefits fell 38,000, to 326,000, in the week ended Oct. 2. That data comes a day ahead of closely watched September employment report, which could be a catalyst for markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average [: DJIA] rose by about 356 points, or 1.1%, to 34,781, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.9% at 4,404, while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1% to 14,655. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the minority leader and Kentucky Republican, effectively ended worries - for now - around the debt ceiling by announcing that Republicans would not filibuster an increase. Separately, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will meet virtually before the end of the year, according to reports.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Canadian Market Up Sharply On Widespread Buying

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is up sharply Thursday afternoon, with investors tracking positive global cues and thronging several counters from across various sectors. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 2666.33 points or 1.32% at 20,457.99 about a couple of hours past noon. The market is reacting positively...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Treasuries Move Notably Lower, Lifting 10-Year Yield To Four-Month High

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session roughly flat, treasuries showed a notable move to the downside over the course of the trading day on Thursday. Bond prices moved steadily lower as the day progressed before closing firmly in negative territory. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 4.7 basis points to 1.571 percent.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy