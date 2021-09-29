Kewanee Police Seeking Tips in Case of Hit and Run Death of Jason Kubiak

In November of 2020, Jason Kubiak of Kewanee was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene. Since then, the family of Jason Kubiak and the Kewanee Police Department have been seeking justice. On Wednesday, the Kewnee Police put out a new call for tips in the case. In a release to the media, Kewanee Police Chief Nick Welgat detailed the investigation thus far: “Jason Kubiak was struck by a vehicle on November 1st, 2020 at approximately 12:00 am on Lake St in Kewanee, Illinois. Kubiak later succumbed to his injuries suffered during the accident. The subsequent investigation identified the suspect vehicle to be a 2007-2014 Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban, or Avalanche that sustained front damage at the time of the accident.”