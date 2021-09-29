Why Investors Should Buy Deere Instead Of Caterpillar

Corporate jargon is an irritating fact of life. But it can also damage your investment returns, if a new study is to be believed, reports John Authers in Bloomberg. Analysts at investment bank Nomura looked at the language used by top executives at America’s biggest listed companies (those in the Russell 1000 index) in conference calls discussing their annual and quarterly results, going back to 2014. They used a readability tool to rate the communications for complexity (readability tools analyse aspects such as sentence length and choice of words). They found a strong correlation between clarity and returns: share prices of the stocks whose executives used the clearest language in calls far outperformed those who waffled or used lots of impenetrable jargon.

