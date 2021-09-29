CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Osage Beach, MO

5767 Cobblestone Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

lakeexpo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuxury lake living at a fraction of the price awaits you! This 8 bed, 7 bath show stopper will be sure to have you in awe from the time you first lay eyes upon and for many years to come! The upscale gated community of Woodland Cove is right in the heart of Osage Beach by land and on the 21 Mile Marker by water. The 12x30 slip in the community dock is just right down street making getting on the water easy and convenient! The home itself was recently remodeled with high end finishes and features walk in tiled showers, coffered ceilings, 5 fireplaces, marble countertops, hardwood and tile floors, wood beams and much more! Still not enough? A 16x32 firebird pool was just installed ot make the back yard your private oasis. If you need space for "toys" you will be impressed with the large 4 car garage! Wanting a private dock? Lake frontage is available near the home! This home is truly one of a kind and is the best buy on a luxury home at the Lake, you wont want to miss this one!

www.lakeexpo.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
State
Missouri State
Osage Beach, MO
Business
City
Osage Beach, MO
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday the electric carmaker plans to move its headquarters from Silicon Valley's Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, where it is building a massive car and battery manufacturing complex. Tesla joins Oracle, HP and Toyota...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

The short-term debt limit extension is a quick fix to a chronic problem that needs to end

Sparring Republican and Democratic senators reached a temporary truce over raising the nation’s debt ceiling just as the fight threatened to inflict severe economic pain on the U.S. economy. While the agreement staves off until December the battle over paying the American government’s bills, the saga also presents Democrats with an opportunity to end the fiscal charade for good by effectively abolishing the need for Congress and the president to routinely enact debt ceiling increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cobblestone#In The Heart#Mile Marker#Dock#Tile
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy