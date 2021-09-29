5767 Cobblestone Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Luxury lake living at a fraction of the price awaits you! This 8 bed, 7 bath show stopper will be sure to have you in awe from the time you first lay eyes upon and for many years to come! The upscale gated community of Woodland Cove is right in the heart of Osage Beach by land and on the 21 Mile Marker by water. The 12x30 slip in the community dock is just right down street making getting on the water easy and convenient! The home itself was recently remodeled with high end finishes and features walk in tiled showers, coffered ceilings, 5 fireplaces, marble countertops, hardwood and tile floors, wood beams and much more! Still not enough? A 16x32 firebird pool was just installed ot make the back yard your private oasis. If you need space for "toys" you will be impressed with the large 4 car garage! Wanting a private dock? Lake frontage is available near the home! This home is truly one of a kind and is the best buy on a luxury home at the Lake, you wont want to miss this one!