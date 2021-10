BTS once again set another record as they topped Rolling Stone's Top 100 Songs list with "My Universe," their collaborative song with Coldplay. BTS has slowly been making its name the top global K-pop group and becoming a household name worldwide. BTS has established itself as a brand of its own and has been breaking multiple records. BTS has set the record as "the first K-pop group" in various aspects of the music industry as they were the first K-pop group to top Billboard's HOT100, the first K-pop group to be nominated for the Grammy's and more.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO