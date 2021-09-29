CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Henry County More than 130 New COVID-19 Cases in a Week

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the last release of Recovery Rate Data on Wednesday September 22nd, Henry County has added 137 new confirmed positive or probable cases of COVID-19. That increase the overall pandemic total in Henry County to 6,322 since the pandemic began. 74 Henry County residents have died from COVID-19. Stark County also added to their total over the last week. Stark County added 14 new confirmed positive or probable cases of COVID-19. That brings the overall total of COVID-19 cases in Stark County to 777 confirmed positive or probable cases of COVID-19. 27 Stark County residents have died from COVID-19. RaeAnn Tucker from the Henry and Stark County Health Department will be our guest on Thursday’s edition of Wake Up Tri-Counties at 8:15 Am.

