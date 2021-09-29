Henry County More than 130 New COVID-19 Cases in a Week

Since the last release of Recovery Rate Data on Wednesday September 22nd, Henry County has added 137 new confirmed positive or probable cases of COVID-19. That increase the overall pandemic total in Henry County to 6,322 since the pandemic began. 74 Henry County residents have died from COVID-19. Stark County also added to their total over the last week. Stark County added 14 new confirmed positive or probable cases of COVID-19. That brings the overall total of COVID-19 cases in Stark County to 777 confirmed positive or probable cases of COVID-19. 27 Stark County residents have died from COVID-19. RaeAnn Tucker from the Henry and Stark County Health Department will be our guest on Thursday’s edition of Wake Up Tri-Counties at 8:15 Am.