Caring is Creepy 2022: Have a Seat, Cael Vanderbush

By RossWB
goiowaawesome.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tight end talent pool must ever be replenished at Iowa and while the immediate future at tight end looks great with Sam LaPorta doing his thing and the likes of Luke Lachey, Josiah Miamen, and Elijah Yelverton waiting in the wings, there's always a need for future talent at the position. That need is especially pertinent for Iowa's 2022 recruiting class, because the Hawkeyes didn't add any tight ends in their 2021 class. That makes tight end a point of emphasis for the 2022 class and they secured a verbal commitment from a key prospect this week:

Comments / 0

Iowa's Toughest Opponent:

Kirk, Desmond, Corso, and Rece hate the wave. Is there any other explanation for ESPN's College GameDay shunning Iowa City this weekend? Not that I am counting (okay, I am) but we are approaching a cool fifteen years since GameDay last appeared in Iowa City. Troy Smith doesn’t even like unicorns anymore.
IOWA STATE
ClassyHistory: Unprecedented Opportunity Awaits Hawkeyes, Ferentz

A few weeks ago following Iowa's 27-17 win at then-No. 9 Iowa State, my colleague and site owner Pat Vint made a point on Twitter that has stuck with me for weeks:. This tweet really encapsulates how, in a sport where perception and reputation often outweighs what happens on the field, the little realistic chance Iowa has had at playing for a national title in past years entering October. To be fair, only one team referenced here (2002) would make the playoff if the field existed at the time but this is more a study of whether or not there was as much opportunity for the program nationally this early in any of the past years as there is this season..
IOWA STATE
SPREAD AWARENESS WEEK 5: FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS, B1G BETS, AND BIG WINNERS

WE DID IT! WE HAD A WINNING WEEK! When I turned 30, I thought my life was over, but it turns out turning 30 has given me OLD MAN STRENGTH! All of the wisdom that I gathered in my first 29 years has turned me into a gambling machine. Last week we went 11-6 (FIRE EMOJI) with our football picks and 2-1-1 with our Ryder Cup picks. WILL SPREAD AWARENESS EVER HAVE A LOSING WEEK AGAIN?
SPORTS
#5 IOWA HAWKEYES VS MARYLAND TERRAPINS:

WHEN: 7:00 PM CT (Friday, October 1) WHERE: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD) TV: FS1 (Tim Brando & Spencer Tillman) RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (TuneIn, or local listings) | SiriusXM Ch. 195. STREAM: FoxSports.com. MOBILE: Fox Sports app. TWITTER: @IowaFBLive | @IowaAwesome | @IowaOnBTN. WEATHER: clear,...
MARYLAND STATE
Iowa Moves To #3 In New Coaches, AP Polls

Four Top 10 teams took an L over the weekend in college football -- but our beloved Iowa Hawkeyes, of course, very much did not. They beat the brakes off formerly 4-0 Maryland on Friday night. That left him in an ideal position to sit back and watch the carnage unfold on Saturday as #3 Oregon, #8 Arkansas, #9 Notre Dame, and #10 Florida all tasted defeat. #6 Oklahoma (#4 in the Coaches Poll) flirted with a loss as well, but managed to escape Kansas State instead.
INDIANA STATE
The Aftermath:

I like pretending that I can be even vaguely objective about the Hawkeyes, but the reality is that that notion is some high-grade bullshit. As much as I try to stay in neutral, I’m really a dopey ten year-old believing in the Hawks “just because” that has encased himself in a metric ton of cynical “let’s assume things aren’t gonna work out” and “please don’t hurt me” scaffolding. Now I’m a long way from the crowd that sees Iowa go three-and-out and says, “See. We suck. Fire everybody and maybe we can scrap by a MAC team in five years, MAYBE” but I can’t just settle in and enjoy the ride. I’m too worried the brakes are going to give out.
COLLEGE SPORTS
One Defining Moment:

Each week, "One Defining Moment" will dive into the game's most important moment and break it down in all its glory, or in unfortunate cases, its horror. This week: a complete game for the Hawks is hard to distill to a moment, but the start of the 2nd quarter showed Iowa at its peak.
FOOTBALL
Olympic Sports Roundup:

Iowa racked up three wins over Maryland last weekend. Just for good measure, the Hawkeye Twitter account decided to add a fourth:. Better luck next year, Maryland. Iowa's #1 ranked Field Hockey team went on the road for a pair of conference matches last week and came away with a pair of 2-1 wins against #6 Rutgers and #7 Maryland.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gone Baby Gone: Quavon Matthews Enters Transfer Portal

Playing time is the most precious commodity for college football players, so when it's not readily available, it's not surprising to see heads looking elsewhere for opportunities. Such is the case with Quavon Matthews, a redshirt freshman Iowa receiver who entered the transfer portal on Monday. Matthews, a 5'11", 180-lb...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Go Mailbag Awesome:

Welcome to Go Mailbag Awesome, where we answer your questions about Iowa sports. Technically these are tweets, not letters or emails or other mail-related items, but "tweetbag" is an unpleasant word. Just say it out loud... gross. So we're going with mailbag instead. We'll try to do this on a weekly basis. And if the bird app frightens or disturbs you, you can always email questions to ross-at-goiowaawesome-dot-com.
SPORTS
Penn State coach James Franklin: Not wild about visiting Iowa City

When a team vaults to No. 3 in Associated Press’ football Top 25, it’s going to get noticed. Here’s what Penn State Coach James Franklin said about the Hawkeyes Saturday night after his team’s 24-0 win over Indiana, and what some writers said about Iowa since its 51-14 win at Maryland last Friday:
IOWA STATE
Pickin' On The Big Ten:

Warn the dead horse: I am about to go old guy on y’all. The big Iowa-Penn State game this week has brought back to mind the last game this huge in Kinnick Stadium, the 1985 match between #1 Iowa and #2 Michigan. Of course I remember it; I was thirteen years old and watched most of the game on a black-and-white TV at my great-uncle Curt’s little grocery store in Duncombe. That was the most loaded team I’ve ever seen Iowa have, a defense as good as the current one, but with Chuck Long, Ronnie Harmon, and Quinn Early on offense. No shade thrown on the 2021 offense, but that one was just better.
COLLEGE SPORTS

