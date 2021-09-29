Caring is Creepy 2022: Have a Seat, Cael Vanderbush
The tight end talent pool must ever be replenished at Iowa and while the immediate future at tight end looks great with Sam LaPorta doing his thing and the likes of Luke Lachey, Josiah Miamen, and Elijah Yelverton waiting in the wings, there's always a need for future talent at the position. That need is especially pertinent for Iowa's 2022 recruiting class, because the Hawkeyes didn't add any tight ends in their 2021 class. That makes tight end a point of emphasis for the 2022 class and they secured a verbal commitment from a key prospect this week:www.goiowaawesome.com
Comments / 0