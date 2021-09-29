CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Actor Kim Woo Bin's kind response to wrong text gets attention

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Kim Woo Bin's kind response to a wrong text is getting attention among netizens. On September 27, a netizen posted a conversation someone allegedly had with Kim Woo Bin under the title, "Kim Woo Bin's social media story. Ahjuhshi, this is Yuri." According to the conversation, someone asks the actor to buy snacks for a pet, texting,

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

Kim Woo Bin Talks About Feeling Grateful Everyday + How That Perspective Influenced His Acting

Kim Woo Bin exudes charisma in his new pictorial for GQ Korea!. On September 27, GQ Korea released Kim Woo Bin’s stylish fall pictorial with Ralph Lauren’s Purple Label. Through the interview that followed, Kim Woo Bin shared, “In the past, I spent a lot of time meaninglessly. These days, I focus on the moment, and I try to open my heart up to others more. Everyday when I wrap up my day, I think, ‘Even if I go back to today’s morning, I’m not confident I could have lived better than I did today.'” The actor continued, “In a situation where I have to repeat the same acting multiple times, I begin to express my feelings of that moment even more.”
WORLD
allkpop.com

Kim Woo Bin adorably cheers on girlfriend Shin Min Ah's 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' co-star Kang Hyung Suk

Kim Woo Bin showed love for girlfriend Shin Min Ah's new drama 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' in a sweet way. Earlier this week, Kim Woo Bin left a comment on an Instagram post uploaded by Shin Min Ah's co-star Kang Hyung Suk, who plays Choi Soon Kyung in the drama. The post featured a number of photos from his time spent in the Gyeongju region, where the drama is being filmed.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin Wedding Happening Soon? Netizens Think Actor Is Ready To Become A Dad Because Of This

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin have been together for quite some time now. However, the co-star of Kim Seon Ho in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and her boyfriend have been keeping details of their romance under wraps, which prompted some to create speculations and rumors about their relationship.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Woo Bin
talesbuzz.com

After looking at Stacey’s plastic surgery transformation, critics think Darcey influenced her

90 Day Fiance viewers met Stacey Silva back when her twin sister Darcey was dating Jesse on Before the 90 Days. It was apparent then that both Darcey and Stacey had some work done and they talked about getting cosmetic procedures done together. Since that time, the Silva twins have gotten a lot more plastic surgeries and many viewers are convinced that Darcey is behind it and that Stacey just goes along.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

Kash Doll Reveals Baby Bump: 'The Lord Just Keep On Blessing Me!'

It appears there’s a Kash Doll Jr. on the horizon. On Thursday (September 23), the Detroit rapper took to social media to give her multi-million wide fanbase a sneak peek of the bun cooking in her oven. The announcement coincides with tonight’s major acting debut on 50 Cent’s highly anticipated...
CELEBRITIES
gamerevolution.com

Is Squid Game a real game in Korea?

Squid Game is currently dominating Netflix. The show is a Korean production in which a group of people must compete in a deadly game of survival, all in an effort to win a life-changing sum of money. But, is Squid Game real in Korea? Is the Netflix series a true story based on real events? Here’s the need-to-know info on whether or not Squid Game is a real game in Korea.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Woo#Netizens
Marie Claire

The Ending of 'Squid Game,' Explained

The new Netflix hit Squid Game sets up a compelling mystery. The Korean drama follows a deadly Game, where players compete through several rounds of children's games for the chance to win a 45.6 billion won prize (roughly $38 million). Eliminated players are summarily executed, in a brutal show that takes place in complete secret in present-day Korea. As we watch the players, including gambler Ki-hun, disgraced banker Sang-woo, and North Korean refugee Sae-byeok, we also gradually see the machinations behind the Game, which turns bloody violence into entertainment.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
koalasplayground.com

K-netizens Continue to Be Upset that Netflix Hit Drama Squid Game is Too Similar to Popular Japanese Manga As the God’s Will

It’s a fascinating case study on the domestic South Korea response to hit Netflix survivor game drama Squid Game. After a weekend dominating the streaming platform in multiple regions and getting as high as #1 in the worldwide rankings, one would think K-netizens would be proud. Instead the commentariat has remained focused on and frustrated by the same concept and worse multiple game similarities to hit Japanese manga As the God’s Will, which was adapted into a J-movie in 2014 directed by Takashi Miike starring Fukushi Sota. It sounds like more of the audience watched the J-movie than the entirety of the manga series, which I read and enjoyed, but it’s two arcs and the J-movie only adapted the first (shorter) arc with the students who went to school that day and were forced into games, versus the second arc about the delinquent or sick students who missed school that day. The Squid Game screenwriter claimed to have written his script in 2009 but could not get the series made due to how bloody and violent it was until now. I think the biggest problem is the first game – the classic children’s game called Red Light, Green Light in the US with different names, in Japan it’s called Daruma-san ga koronda and in Korea Mugunghwa kkochi pieotseumnida. Since As the God’s Will came out first, the screenwriter of Squid Game should have changed his first game to a different one or made it later in the series. Starting off with the exact same game and execution is probably what makes the similarities all the more noticeable. I am wondering why K-netz is upset since they usually want to stick it to Japan, so probably they don’t like a South Korean show being accused of copying something and it’s so close it’s hard to defend.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Jo Jung Suk Net Worth 2021: Hospital Playlist Actor Richer Lee Min Ho, Song Joong Ki, Hyun Bin, Song Kang, Lee Seung Gi, Gong Yoo And Kim Seon Ho?

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. It cannot be denied that Jo Jung Suk is considered one of the hottest K-drama stars at present time. The 40-year-old South Korean actor has been making waves lately due to his exemplary performance in the recently concluded television series titled Hospital Playlist.
WORLD
talesbuzz.com

TV actor Aalisha Panwar and Shagun Pandey’s Blind Love 2 gets a roaring response from the fans

TV sensational actor Shagun Pandey and Aalisha Panwar’s musical short film ‘Blind Love 2’ has crossed a majestic 2 million views on the FNP Media YouTube channel. The makers are cherishing the moment as it has showcased the wonderous fan following. Director Prradip Khairwar treated his audience with not just prequel but also sequel as they received a roaring response from the fans. The multi-talented director depicted in the film has gradually and successfully made its way to every locker room.
MOVIES
Soompi

Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo, And Sung Joon Finalized As Cast For Fantasy Drama “Island”

The cast of the upcoming drama “Island” (literal title) has been finalized!. Based on a webtoon of the same name, “Island” is a fantasy exorcism drama that takes place on Jeju Island. It depicts the sorrowful and bizarre journey of the characters who are fated to fight evil that’s trying to destroy the world. The drama will be helmed by director Bae Jong of “Welcome to Dongmakgol” and “Fabricated City.”
MOVIES
The Independent

Gabby Petito’s father demands all missing people get same attention as his daughter as he praises TikTok

The father of Gabby Petito has said he believes that other missing people should get the same attention his daughter did. Speaking about the wave of interest and publicity that Gabby Petito’s case received, Joseph Petito thanked those on social media who contributed to efforts to find her, and stressed that other missing people should be treated the same way.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy