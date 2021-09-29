CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Is This The Answer To Better Creative Panning?

By Luke Goddard
pro-tools-expert.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutomating pan controls is one way to add movement to sounds, but what about when you want to get away from predictability and inject some creativity? We show you the tools. Placing sounds within the stereo picture is the tried and trusted way of adding spatial realism to mono sources by changing their level between two channels in a stereo mix, or by applying multichannel differences for surround formats. That placement can remain constant, but often adding movement that changes over time is needed to track the action in a film or TV mix, or to add excitement or dynamism to sources in a music mix.

www.pro-tools-expert.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Compact Creative Professional Keyboards

The Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard is a new peripheral from the brand that was developed for the creative community to provide them with a productivity focused way to increase their workflow. The keyboard is characterized by is compact form that is smaller than the brand's standard alternatives and makes use of Perfect Stroke technology. This is reported to be the brand's best non-mechanical typing technology to help users enjoy a fluid experience when spending extended periods working.
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Magazine-Owned Creative Agencies

Crack Magazine, a famous British music and culture publication, has announced the launch of 'Crack Creative Company (CC Co.),' a full-blown creative agency that has been operating informally since 2016 without an official name. Prior to its official launch, the company has already worked with brands such as Nike, Spotify,...
BUSINESS
Northwestern University

Seven Sins of the Creative Brief

For this reason, it is no wonder that advertising often fails to achieve the impact marketers hope to see. Here, we discuss one insidious cause of poor advertising: “Seven Sins of the Creative Brief.” Brands that lead with a bad creative brief—or no brief at all—can often cause campaigns to unwind before they’ve even begun.
ECONOMY
decodedmagazine.com

Decoded Creative returns

Decoded has re-launched its much lauded full 360 Creative Agency – Decoded Creative. A platform for artists, labels, DJs, venues and promoters to utilise a service to compliment their business and branding with previous and current clients including Global Underground, Dave Seaman, Magdalena, Enrico Sangiuliano, Tom Hades, Selador Records, Egg Nightclub, The Gyle and more.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#Panning#Au#Vst3 Plugins#Dry Wet
pro-tools-expert.com

How To Ruin A Great Mix And Why Quality Matters

My wife and I lived in London for several years; part of her work meant finding great places to eat, to impress clients. This meant we've eaten at some of the best restaurants in London, and we've also eaten at some amazing places around the world. One such place is Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, California. It's a glass box that hangs on the side of a cliff looking out across the Pacific Ocean. The food was almost incidental on that occasion.
MUSIC
pro-tools-expert.com

Does Dithering Matter In Audio Production?

We've all seen the dithering options in Logic's Bounce to Disc window. And likely select one of them out of habit before pressing the bounce button. But what do these different algorithms do? What do they sound like?. Dithering is adding some form of noise shaping when reducing a file...
COMPUTERS
pro-tools-expert.com

5 Music Production Things We Loved In September 2021

All the petrol’s gone, your electricity bill looks like an accounting error, and winter is very much coming. Cheer yourself up with the past months stand-out new music tech releases…. Studio One 5, FL Studio 20 and Live 11 go native. Before September, there were only three Apple Silicon-native DAWs...
ELECTRONICS
pro-tools-expert.com

Audio Interface That Knows Your Room Sound

Anubis is Merging Technologies’ Ravenna equipped audio interface which gets a significant update that users of Sonarworks SoundID Reference might be very interested in. We have the lowdown. Anubis And SoundID Reference. Ever since its release in March 2019, the Merging+Anubis networked audio interface has brought together astonishing audio performance...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
pro-tools-expert.com

3 Reasons To Turn Off Command Focus In Pro Tools

Pro Tools has two sets of keyboard shortcuts, the standard set which combine a combination of modifier keys and standard keys to provide shortcuts to Pro Tools functions, and Command Focus which is the name of a second set of editing shortcuts which use single keystrokes. So there are (at least) two ways of doing most things in Pro Tools. For example if I want to cut a region at the cursor, or in Pro Tools speak ‘Separate a Clip At Selection’ I can use Command+E or the single keystroke alternative from the Command Focus shortcuts ‘B’. The same goes for actions like zooming in and out. I can use Command + square brackets or the Command Focus alternatives R and T.
COMPUTERS
pro-tools-expert.com

Experts Discuss New Studio Stuff We Love!

In this week’s podcast, Julian is joined by Mike Exeter and Koery Pirera. September is behind us and we’re going to talk about what’s happened in Pro Audio in the last month. Mike Exeter. Mike Exeter is a Grammy-winning English sound engineer and record producer who came to prominence via...
COMPUTERS
goodmenproject.com

How To Become a Creative Thinker

The creative mind is developed over time and with practice. Some individuals arrive with an innate sense of creativity. They are the ones most others envy. However, when you develop and learn how to become a creative thinker, you join the ranks of thousands of free form creators. The possibility...
ENTERTAINMENT
pro-tools-expert.com

Top 3 Free Audio Plugin Bundles 2021

If you are looking for some high quality free audio plugins then here are three plugin bundles worth checking out. Combined there are a total of 59 plugins!. This is the perfect way to augment the plugins that come in your favourite DAWs such as Pro Tools, Studio One, Logic Pro or Cubase. They are also an excellent way to expand your plugin collection without having to resort in software theft. You can also be sure you are not going to expose your computer to any nasty viruses and other malware that could compromise your system security.
COMPUTERS
Augusta Free Press

Guide to creative drone photography

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Drone photography is by far one of the most exciting new trends in the world of photography. It enables you to capture images that are impossible to take with conventional cameras. However, buying your first drone can be incredibly frustrating and confusing – especially if you don’t know much about drone photography. There are so many different models that come on the market.
PHOTOGRAPHY
pro-tools-expert.com

How To Use Sidechain Compression On Effects

When thinking of side chain compression many of us would first think of the rhythmic pumping effects so common in dance music but there are subtler and possibly more useful applications for keying the side chain of a dynamics plugin than that. In this article we examine some examples of using external side chains to control the level of delays and reverbs.
COMPUTERS
pro-tools-expert.com

The Six Books Every Professional Producer Must Read

I’ll admit that “must” might be a strong word, but I promise you’ll learn something important from every one of these books, and the knowledge that you’ll gain (if put into practice) will make you more creative, more productive, and more successful. A bold claim perhaps, but read on…. Productivity.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
technologynetworks.com

The Neuroscience of... Creativity

Every work of art. All scientific literature. Every technological advance. Even, some may argue, this article. Without the power of creativity, none of these endeavors could have been attempted and human society would be far less interesting. Given the scale of human creativity, it has been no mean feat for...
SCIENCE
pro-tools-expert.com

Our Top Tips For Mixing In Small Rooms

Many of us, probably most of us, mix in small spaces. We talk about typical domestic sized rooms as opposed the the larger spaces found in pro studios which tend to be better suited to reproducing sound accurately but actually for many of us who are working in our homes we are often working in the smaller rooms in our houses. It’s not uncommon for us to be working in spaces not just smaller than we’d like from an acoustic point of view, but rooms which are so small they limit our choice and placement of equipment. In this article we look at practical solutions to deal with the rooms so many of us actually work in.
INTERIOR DESIGN
pro-tools-expert.com

8 Top De-esser Plugins 2021 - One Is Free

De-essing is one of those tasks which is simple but that doesn’t mean it’s easy. Controlling the level of ‘ess’ sounds in a vocal performance isn’t about eliminating them, it’s about presenting them in a way in which they are audible but not distracting. The problem is that keeping esses sounding natural in something as unnatural as a heavily compressed, close miked modern vocal is something of a contradiction. The right. tools help. Here is our pick of the best tools out there to save your sanity from sibilant syllables spoiling singing sessions…
ELECTRONICS
pro-tools-expert.com

Can You Record An Entire Band With One Mic And A Small Interface?

When it comes to small audio interfaces, there has never been more choice available to us. Whichever one you choose, you might be surprised by what you can squeeze out of one of the tiniest yet…. Is A Small Interface Right For Me?. The whole idea of people producing music...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy