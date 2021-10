The Fact Music Awards was held on October 2. BTS attended the event and were on the performance list as well. The group performed two of their latest singles, 'Butter' and 'Permission to Dance,' as well as an older hit song, 'Boy With Luv.' Jimin was on his A-game as always, as witnessed whenever he is on stage. His vocals were enchanting to the ears, and his dance moves were smooth and mesmerizing, and he looked like an absolute prince while putting on his jaw-dropping performance.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO