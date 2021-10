If you're looking to make the Death Stranding PS4 to PS5 upgrade then don't worry, it's easy, and cheap. Although you do have to be careful you don't end up with two versions of the game. Read on, then, to learn how to upgrade your PS4 Death Stranding into the PS5 Death Stranding Director's Cut, and what you get as a result. If you've done it already and are looking for how to transfer a Death Stranding PS4 save to PS5, then we can help you there too. And we can tell you how to start the new Death Stranding Director's Cut missions so you can get started on the new stuff.

