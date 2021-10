Autumn has officially taken place this past week, and we are already seeing the up and down changes of cool and warm days. Each week threatens to have the first killing frost of the season and each day we don’t get one, I am grateful. I enjoy the fall season as it is so beautiful with all the changing colors. Often it feels like it is the three-week season and then we bump right into the cold temperatures of winter. I’m hopeful this year our season will be a bit longer and more enjoyable at least until November.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO