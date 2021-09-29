Curtis Samuel returns to practice for Washington, wide receiver could be activated for Week 4 vs. Falcons

Samuel (groin) is in pads for Wednesday's practice and was designated to return from injured reserve, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports. Washington now has a three-week window to either place Samuel on the active roster or return him to IR for the rest of the season. The team won't need to list Samuel on injury reports until he's back on the 53-man roster, meaning updates on his progress will depend on media access to practice -- which is limited in-season -- and any comments the player or his coaches make this week. It isn't clear whether Samuel has a realistic chance to play this Sunday in Atlanta, but if he does, Washington will need to activate him by Saturday. The team hasn't gotten much from fill-in No. 2 receiver Dyami Brown, with the rookie catching only four passes for 32 yards despite playing 82.2 percent of snaps on offense. Cam Sims poached a little more work from Brown last week, but he'll likely get phased out if and when Samuel returns.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO