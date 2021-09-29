Curtis Samuel returns to practice for Washington, wide receiver could be activated for Week 4 vs. Falcons
Washington Football Team paid big money to add Curtis Samuel this offseason, signing the former Panthers wide receiver to a three-year, $34.5 million deal to start opposite Terry McLaurin. Three games into the 2021 season, Samuel has yet to take a single snap, missing much of the summer with a groin injury, then aggravating the injury days before the opener to land on injured reserve. Eligible to return to practice this week, however, the wideout will do just that, as The Washington Post reports, giving Washington three weeks to either activate Samuel or leave him on IR for the rest of the season.www.cbssports.com
