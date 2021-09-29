CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

CISA to maintain 'rumor control' site to counter false claims in future elections

By Maggie Miller
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ek7AQ_0cBoXf1W00
© Greg Nash

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will use its "rumor control" website to counter disinformation and misinformation during future elections despite the site's role in former President Trump ousting several of the agency's top officials in 2020.

CISA Director Jen Easterly made the announcement Wednesday, noting her concern around misleading election claims and saying the site would be one of the efforts to combat disinformation and misinformation that the agency is pursuing ahead of next year's midterm elections.

“So rumor control, when I looked at this as a private citizen, I saw what CISA was doing, which is really making sure that the American people have the facts that they need,” Easterly said during a keynote at the Aspen Institute’s Cyber Summit. “I worry a lot about misinformation and disinformation as a citizen, but also as a mom.”

“If you don’t have the facts, if you don’t have the best information, you can’t make the best decisions,” Easterly said. “So we are going to continue with rumor control, we are also going to continue with some innovative things, graphic novels, which is kind of cool.”

The rumor control site, first used in 2020, was one of the key reasons Trump fired former CISA Director Chris Krebs following the 2020 presidential election. The White House also forced former CISA Deputy Director Matthew Travis and Bryan Ware, a former top CISA cyber official, to resign.

The page worked to debunk voter fraud and election interference claims in the days after the 2020 presidential election. Krebs later blamed Trump for being a “big part of the disinformation” around the presidential election.

Former CISA acting Director Brandon Wales, who took over CISA after Krebs and the other officials were forced out, said in December that the rumor control page would remain up through January and the Georgia Senate runoff elections, but Easterly’s announcement Wednesday means the page will stay up indefinitely.

Easterly praised Krebs for his work in “setting the operating model” of CISA as the agency’s first director, and stressed the importance of securing elections in years to come.

“It really is about energizing the community, focused on one of the most important things,” Easterly said. “Free and fair elections are the foundations of our democracy, so a lot of work there.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Senate Judiciary GOP argues claims of Trump pressure on DOJ after presidential election are overblown

Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are releasing dueling reports on former President Donald Trump's alleged pressure on the Justice Department (DOJ) to investigate election-related claims during December 2020, with Republicans calling their counterparts’ claims overblown. The GOP report, which was spearheaded by Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cisa#Rumor#American#The Aspen Institute#The White House#The Georgia Senate#Wednes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

CNN's Jake Tapper calls President Biden's new poll numbers 'brutal'

CNN anchor Jake Tapper called new poll numbers for President Biden "brutal" on Wednesday. Quinnipiac University released its results from its latest survey which show Biden's approval numbers underwater. The president’s approval rating is at 38%, down from 42% last month. The survey, which was conducted Oct. 1-4, also showed disapproval of the president rising from 50% up to 53%.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The Trump threat may soon get worse. Here’s the under-the-radar reason for it.

The sunny reading of the threat posed by Donald Trump goes like this: Yes, Trump hatched multiple schemes to overturn the 2020 election, but their implausibility, his incompetence and the unwillingness of Republicans to play along suggest there’s little to fear from a rerun in 2024. We should hope that’s...
POTUS
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

The DNC-connected lawyer charged in the Durham probe says the indictment doesn't even explain what he's accused of lying to the FBI about

In September, Special Counsel John Durham accused a DNC-connected lawyer of lying to the FBI. The lawyer, Michael Sussman, now argues that the indictment is too vague to defend himself against. Sussman informed the FBI of connections between the Trump Organization and a Russian bank. The attorney charged in special...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

The unvaxxed aren’t as partisan as you think

THE TWO-FRONT VAX WAR — The highly politicized national dialogue over the unvaccinated goes like this: The unvaccinated are Trump loyalists, disproportionately rural, less educated and white. Their recalcitrance and denial has fueled the deadly Delta surge, threatening us all and obstructing our path toward “something-like-normal” life. It’s true. But...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MSNBC

Donald Trump identifies what he considers 'the real insurrection'

Exactly nine months ago today, as his failed presidential term neared its end, Donald Trump reflected on the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol that he'd helped inspire a day earlier. "Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem," the Republican said on Jan. 7, describing the riot as a "heinous attack."
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

351K+
Followers
40K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy