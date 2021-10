There's a small number of candy bars that are not only entrenched in the collective American consciousness, but in the retail sector, too. Just about every grocery store, convenience store, gas station, and newsstand in the country is sure to have on hand some Hershey bars, Snickers, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and, of course, Milky Way. The chocolate-covered treat that shares its name with a galaxy has been selling steadily if not astronomically since its debut nearly 100 years ago. It's signature brown, green, and white wrapper promises a tasty combination and ideal ratio of chocolate, nougat, and caramel within. Long before most other chocolate brands were stuffed with nuts or some other texture-providing addition, the three-part Milky Way was one of the first ever "combination bars."

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO