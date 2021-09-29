CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drive-Thru Haunted Car Wash Returning To Evansville in 2021

By Travis Sams
 8 days ago
This October, there will be several haunted attractions popping up in the Evansville area but none quite like this unique. We have all been to haunted houses before. It's the thing to do in October. Some people don't like to go because they are afraid of the "creatures" that pop out of nowhere and scare the heck out of them. However, how would you feel about going to one and being protected from those "creatures" by being locked inside your own vehicle?

99.5 WKDQ

Halloween Fun At Lynnville Park On October 16th

Lynnville Park in Lynnville, Indiana will be hosting Holloween at the park next weekend, and the whole family will want to get in on the fun. As we are all in the fall spirit, it's time to also get into the Halloween spirit too. There are so many things that you can do this fall that you and the whole family would have a blast doing. We have covered a lot of these things that you can do this fall including pumpkin patches and farms all around Southern Indiana that you can visit, haunted carwashes, and 31 things to celebrate in IN, KY, & IL during October if Halloween isn't your thing. Like I said, several things to do here in the Evansville area this October. There's one more thing that you can add to the list too.
LYNNVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Newburgh Photographer Needs Your Help Finding ‘The Woman in the Rainbow’

Lynn Renne of Newburgh needs your help. She's trying to track down the woman she captured in a once-in-a-lifetime moment. After last Sunday's rain came through the area, Lynn spotted a rainbow arching over Newburgh's riverfront. Like most of us do when we see a rainbow, she grabbed her camera to snap a photo to share on social media. But unlike most rainbow photos, she captured something more.
NEWBURGH, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Fun Fact – There’s a Woman Buried in the Middle of a Road in Franklin, IN

Everyone at some point in time has thought about the day when their time on Earth comes to an end. When will it happen? How will it happen? Unfortunately (or fortunately depending on how you want to look at it), many of us will never know the answer to either or both of those questions before it does happen. The one thing we know for certain is that it will happen at some point unless someone figures out a way to become immortal. That key piece of information gives us the opportunity to at least have a say in what we want to happen to our bodies once our eyes close and we draw our final breath. With that said, even if our dying wish is executed flawlessly, we have no control over what the world will do once we're gone. As is the case with the woman whose final resting place is smack dab in the middle of a two-lane county road in Franklin, Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Beautiful Indiana Shelter Dog Is Looking For A Hand To Pet Her [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, I'm Zoey! I'm 5 years old, heartworm positive, and I was transferred in from Hopkins County Humane with 7 puppies. Just so you know, I'm a total lap dog. I don't need a lot of exercise but love toys. I'm very sweet and will paws at you when you stop petting me. COme give me some love at the VHS! $150 is my adoption fee.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Bottle Cap Donations Needed For Boonville Girl’s Memorial Bench

If you drink a lot of bottled sodas or water, save up those bottle caps for an awesome cause. Elliana Cobb was a six-year-old girl from Boonville whose life was tragically cut short in January of 2020. Elliana was on a nature walk with a relative when a tree fell on her in Boonville. While crews were unable to save Elliana, her memory is alive and well with her friends and family.
BOONVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Take a Look Around This Now Abandoned Indiana Brick Factory

We're all familiar with the saying "they don't make 'em like they used to." That is true about a lot of things, including bricks. Have you ever wondered where bricks come from? I don't know if I've ever really stopped to think about it - I mean, they have to come from somewhere, right? Nowadays I would imagine most bricks are mass-produced in big factories around the country. But that wasn't always the case. Back in the day, some brick factories looked more like this.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Persimmon Seeds Tell Us How Bad Winter Will Be In Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2021

Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore?. We have all heard different kinds of folklore in our life. Especially living in the Evansville area. Growing up, I heard a lot from my mom and grandparents. One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. According to a recent sighting of a Wolly Worm in Leslie Morgan's yard, we might have a pretty rough winter ahead.
ILLINOIS STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Watch a Missouri Dog’s Pure Joy of 1st Ride with the Windows Down

You are hopefully having a great day although I doubt it's anywhere close to the awesomeness of this Missouri dog experiencing the windows down on a car for the first time. We live in a complicated world which is why I love the simple happiness of this pooch so much. Forget your troubles and just embrace the fun of the air through your pug nostrils. This video was captured in St. Louis recently based on the share I also saw on Rumble.
MISSOURI STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville Police Foundation to Explore Unsolved Murder Case During Upcoming CSI Course

For years, most people likely thought police departments questioned suspects and witnesses (if there were any) and dusted for fingerprints to solve crimes. Then, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation hit the air on CBS in 2000 and the world was introduced to a whole new aspect of crime-solving they didn't know existed - Forensics. The people who take the evidence collected at the crime scene and analyze it in every way possible to find clues that will hopefully lead to putting the person or persons responsible for a crime behind bars where they belong. Of course, CSI, and the multiple spin-offs it's produced over the years over-dramatized the process for the sake of making compelling television that people wanted to watch every week, but it nonetheless made solving crimes cool with the marriage of good old-fashioned police work and science. Capitalizing on the popularity, the Evansville Police Foundation invites you to join them for an event they're calling, "CSI: Evansville, Past and Present."
EVANSVILLE, IN
