3-Ingredient Jalapeno Poppers Recipe

By Ksenia Prints
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Make these three-ingredient jalapeño poppers that are stuffed with cream cheese and chicken sausage (and crisped to absolute perfection), and you'll discover what an amazing dish you can prepare in under 20 minutes. Jalapeño poppers are typically associated with frozen food aisles and greasy bar food. But this three-ingredient recipe that's brought to you by food blogger and photographer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table is going to change your opinion of this app.

www.mashed.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poppers#Jalape O Popper#Nutrition#Calories#Cooking#Food Drink
