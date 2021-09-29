CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Emeril Lagasse Just Hinted At A Major Change To His Newly Reopened Restaurant

By Erich Barganier
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Few celebrity chefs have the star power of Emeril Lagasse. According to Republic World, the food personality made waves when he starred on the cooking show "Emeril Live" back in 1997 and went on to author over 19 cookbooks and appeared on a variety of television programs. In recent years, the famous chef has had to reconfigure his restaurants and shut down several of his locations, like Tchoup Chop and Orlando's Emeril's Restaurant. While Lagasse has had his work cut out for him, he has continued to whip up great food and brings his large personality into his meals. Like many other cooks, Lagasse faced an unprecedented challenge when it came to navigating the restaurant business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mashed

The Comforting Inspiration Behind This Kristen Kish Tempura Recipe

If you're a diehard "Top Chef" fan, you probably know the name Kristen Kish. Born in Korea and raised by an adoptive family in the United States, Kish rose to fame for being the first woman of color to snag the series' top title. Since her win in 2013, Kish has opened her own restaurant, Arlo Grey. According to the restaurant's web page, the menu showcases "French and Italian traditions with a nostalgia for dishes from her Midwestern upbringing." Indeed, each dish shares a unique bit of love Kish has for her childhood upbringing.
RECIPES
Mashed

10 Popular Cracker Barrel Breakfast Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best

Cracker Barrel has been serving U.S. road trippers and Southern food aficionados since 1969 when former oilman Danny Evins founded the brand in Lebanon, Tennessee. The restaurant has earned its share of devotees over the years with its unique blend of homestyle cooking and gift-shop kitsch. Every location has a Country Store in addition to a sit-down restaurant, selling a mix of music, souvenirs, clothing, and old-timey candy. Visitors to the chain's over 400 locations get to taste a little slice of retro Americana, whiling away an afternoon on of the brand's iconic front porch rocking chairs while admiring the authentic antiques and knickknacks that decorate each restaurant. Cracker Barrel's many quirks, like the peg game you can play at your table while waiting for your food, give it more personality than you would expect from a chain with outposts in 45 states.
LEBANON, TN
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Chopped Champion Dr. BBQ, Ray Lampe

Ray "Dr. BBQ" Lampe is one of — or perhaps the – most famous pitmasters in the country. The barbecue star got his start cooking in barbecue competitions, and, finding a true talent, worked his way up to eventually become a competition judge as well as judge on Food Network programs such as Chopped and American Grilled (via Locals Dish Tampa Bay).
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mashed

Subway Is Expanding Its Menu Overhaul With 2 New Sauces

Subway, the world's largest sandwich chain, has been hard at work this year overhauling its menu and defending its controversial tuna sandwich recipe. These days, the company is hoping to create positive buzz around a set of massive menu changes known as Eat Fresh Refresh, the largest menu update in the chain's history, according to a press release sent to Mashed.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Restaurants
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Mashed

This Viral TikTok Revealed A Raising Cane's Secret Menu Item

We love when a new secret menu item goes viral on TikTok. Our minds start turning, and our stomachs start growling every time a user in the know posts a video that gives us all the details on how to order an exclusive version of our favorite foods at different chain restaurants. It feels good to be in the know, and they give us a reminder to treat ourselves.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

The Fruit-Slicing Trick Cat Cora Swears By

There are some fruits that are just easier to cut than others. Take a banana, for instance. All you need to do is simply peel it and slice it. But then there are those that are a little more difficult. Like a cantaloupe or a mango. They're bulkier, more difficult to hold steady as you cut, and tend to make quite a mess if you don't know what you're doing. If you're like many people, you just grab a knife, start peeling and cutting, and hope for the best.
RECIPES
Mashed

14 Popular Sausage Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

If you're like every other red-blooded barbecue-loving carnivore, you've probably been tempted to try every sausage you've ever seen. The problem is that would be a terrible exercise in indigestion. Well, we've got some great news for you. We have selflessly taken the gastrointestinal hit to rank the most popular sausage brands from worst to best so that you can sleep tonight without a bottle of Tums on your nightstand.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Daphne Oz Calls These 3 Items Her Holiday Kitchen Essentials

For anyone looking for tips on how to host a great party this holiday season, Daphne Oz has some counter-intuitive advice: When hosting any kind of party, forget about making the party great and just enjoy yourself! As strange as it might seem, less effort often translates into better times at holiday events and family get-togethers, as Oz pointed out in a recent interview with catering company Harry & David.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emeril Lagasse
Mashed

How Vivian Howard From A Chef's Life Offended The Food Network

Vivian Howard is best known for her TV show, "A Chef's Life," where she explores food ingredients from the South. As per Reality Blurred, Howard said that being a part of the TV show was not easy for her, and she found herself struggling in the first season. "In season one, we had no idea what we were doing," she said. She further explained that they encountered several hiccups when her first eatery, Chef and the Farmer, was damaged in a fire (via Eater.) Notably, the crew was accustomed to shooting on the restaurant's premises. Howard was so dejected after this incident that she didn't want to continue with "A Chef's Life." Fortunately, her director, Cynthia Hill, didn't give up and pushed her to continue filming. This was a great decision, as "A Chef's Life" managed to strike a chord among its viewers.
TV SHOWS
Mashed

The Real Reason Chris Santos Won't Touch Shellfish

Celebrity chef Chris Santos has to eat a lot of strange food as a judge on the reality food competition show "Chopped." The television personality shared with Insider that he has eaten over 1,500 dishes created with ingredients from the show's infamous mystery baskets. He also noted that when chicken feet are part of the basket, they are generally the worst offender in some dishes. Santos explained, "Being served those chicken feet with the sharp talons still attached is rather ... unpleasant. It has happened many times." Seems like a fair squawk to us.
TV SHOWS
Mashed

The Squash Soup Addition Alex Guarnaschelli Calls 'Brilliant'

Celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli is a fan of simplicity. Per Insider, the chef likes her recipes to be filled with simple ingredients. She also likes to use devices like the slow cooker when she doesn't have a lot of time to spare and wants to prepare a dish that requires very little prepping.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Dutch Bros Fall-Themed Secret Menu Drink Fans Need To Know

As the leaves continue to change color, the big brands have started pulling out the seasonal flavors of their best-selling products. Jelly Belly now offer apple cider jelly beans, Talenti has pumpkin pie gelato, and you can even pick up a box of pumpkin spice Cheerios, per Delish. While these items taste great, you can't forget about your favorite restaurants and all the autumnal offerings they have in store for you. Culver's has a Pumpkin Cheesecake Concrete, Dairy Queen now offers a Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake and Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, and Dunkin' features a Pumpkin Spice Latte (via Sweety High).
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Chefs#Television Programs#Food Drink#Republic World#Creole#New New Orleans#Cajun
Mashed

The Cilantro Taco Rule Aarón Sánchez Says You Shouldn't Break

Tacos have certainly evolved over time ... or rather, our perception of them may be what has evolved. In their native Mexico, tacos may always have consisted of any kind of filling imaginable wrapped in a soft corn tortilla, but it's only been in recent years that we've come to embrace this idea of the taco. Back in the olden days, when Taco Bell, Chi-Chi's, and Old El Paso were setting our taco standards, we expected any and all tacos to come with a ground beef filling (maybe ground turkey, if you were on a low-fat health kick) and the shells were always crunchy. (Fun fact: Taco Bell's founder invented those hard, pre-formed shells.) As for toppings, "taco sauce" and shredded cheese were de rigueur, with shredded iceberg lettuce, chopped tomatoes, and sour cream being add-on options.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Duff Goldman Learned This Easy Crepe Trick From A Child

TikTok has quickly risen in popularity, especially with teens. The site, which The Atlantic notes helps people get "famous very quickly" houses videos that range from dance recreations, to karaoke, to handy tricks and proves that students really can become masters. When it comes to these videos, age means nothing. If the round-up from One Crazy House is any indication, there are seemingly hacks that come from kids and adults, as well as ages in between, like TikTok-ing college student @kaansanity, who teaches people how to more easily take notes in class.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

Why Sara Hauman Wants Another Shot At Top Chef - Exclusive

Over the course of its 18 season run, there has been a slew of notable "Top Chef" contestants who never actually won the competition. "Top Chef: Portland" favorite Sara Hauman recently joined that list with her way-too-early-ousting at the dreaded hand of Restaurant Wars (via Bravo). If you're eager to see Hauman make a triumphant return to the show, well, you're not alone.
TV SHOWS
Mashed

No Board For Charcuterie? Try This DIY Instead

There's a reason that so many people love to whip together a charcuterie board for gatherings, whether it's just a few friends coming over or whether you're hosting a whole bash — they're easy to assemble and they can be endlessly customized. You can select whatever meats, cheeses, and extras like dried fruits, candied nuts, vegetables, pickles and more, you place on the board. Not to mention, they're perfect for any budget — if you want to splurge, you can select some higher-end meats and cheeses from a specialty store, while those on a budget can create a tasty board with grocery store items.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Debunking The Myth Of 'Sushi-Grade' Fish

If you're anything like 84% of 18 to 34-year-olds, you've eaten sushi at least once in your life (via Kelton). The traditional Japanese dish has grown in popularity across America over the last decade. According to Food Truck Empire, the industry was valued at around $22 billion in 2020, with thousands of sushi restaurants popping up in cities and on street corners in the U.S. While there are all different types of sushi, from trendy California rolls to the more minimalist sashimi, there's one thing many have in common — they contain raw fish.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Wendy's Sells An Eye-Popping Amount Of Frosty's Every Year

When Wendy's founder Dave Thomas had the idea to add a new item to his menu, he had a very specific vision. He wanted a treat that was sweet and creamy, and could be enjoyed alongside his famous burgers without overwhelming them (via The Square Deal). He partnered with an ice cream distributor and came up with the Frosty. It had (and still has) the perfect balance of chocolate and vanilla flavors. Customers loved it, and Thomas loved it too — so much so that he had a Frosty machine installed at his private home on Buckeye Island in Ohio.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Underrated Cooking Method Anne Burrell Swears By

Celebrity chef Anne Burrell knows plenty of tricks that can elevate your cooking game to a whole different level. Per the Food Network, she recommends starting small instead of aiming for something really complex. "Don't have it be the hardest recipe that you've ever tried," she said. She's also not shy when she's unsure about something and looks for cooking instructions. After all, it's important to get to know the ingredients beforehand and make sure you're not eliminating any essential steps from a recipe.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Trisha Yearwood's Chicken Potpie Burgers Recipe - Exclusive

Country music star Trisha Yearwood just released her latest cookbook, "Trisha's Kitchen." It's the fourth cookbook Yearwood has put together, after three other best-selling books, as she's on a mission to share delicious, comforting recipes with home cooks. We had the opportunity to sit down with Yearwood to discuss all...
RECIPES
Mashed

Mashed

63K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy