Emeril Lagasse Just Hinted At A Major Change To His Newly Reopened Restaurant

Vivian Howard is best known for her TV show, "A Chef's Life," where she explores food ingredients from the South. As per Reality Blurred, Howard said that being a part of the TV show was not easy for her, and she found herself struggling in the first season. "In season one, we had no idea what we were doing," she said. She further explained that they encountered several hiccups when her first eatery, Chef and the Farmer, was damaged in a fire (via Eater.) Notably, the crew was accustomed to shooting on the restaurant's premises. Howard was so dejected after this incident that she didn't want to continue with "A Chef's Life." Fortunately, her director, Cynthia Hill, didn't give up and pushed her to continue filming. This was a great decision, as "A Chef's Life" managed to strike a chord among its viewers.

