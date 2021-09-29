Man Creates 'Sick' Venom Spider-Man Cosplay Using Raw Beef and Onions

Ever since we saw Woody Harrelson at the end of the first installment of Venom, everyone knew a confrontation between Tom Hardy and Harrelson was imminent. While a good portion of people may have known that Harrelson's Cletus Kasady was destined to become Carnage, not everyone is familiar with the villain. Grab a cup of joe, kick back, relax, and enjoy this write up on everything Carnage so that you are ready for the 90-minute thrill ride that is ﻿Venom: Let There Be Carnage﻿ when it hits theaters this October.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO