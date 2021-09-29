CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois man dies of rabies after apparently being bitten by bat

By Nexstar Media Wire
KTLA
KTLA
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DXHbF_0cBoVaOd00

A Illinois man has died from rabies in what’s being described as the first reported human case of the virus in the state since 1954, KTLA sister station WGN in Chicago reports.

In mid-August, the Lake County man in his 80s woke up with a bat on his neck, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health . The species was collected and subsequently tested positive for rabies.

Health officials urged the man to start post-exposure rabies treatment due to the virus’ high mortality rate, but he declined, a news release from the health agency stated.

A month later, the man began experiencing symptoms consistent with rabies — including neck pain, headache, difficulty controlling his arms, finger numbness and difficulty speaking, officials said.

The rabies virus infects the central nervous system, ultimately causing disease in the brain and death. Without preventive treatment, rabies is typically fatal.

“Rabies has the highest mortality rate of any disease,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “However, there is life-saving treatment for individuals who quickly seek care after being exposed to an animal with rabies. If you think you may have been exposed to rabies, immediately seek medical attention and follow the recommendations of health care providers and public health officials.”

Rabies is typically transmitted via a bite from an infected animal. But because bats have very small teeth, their bite marks may be difficult to detect on the skin, according to officials.

If you find yourself in close proximity to a bat and are not sure if you were exposed, do not release the bat as it should be appropriately captured for rabies testing. Call your doctor or local health department to help determine if you could have been exposed and call animal control to remove the bat.

So far this year, 30 bats have tested positive for rabies in Illinois.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

CDC: It’s safe to get COVID and flu shots at the same time

Can I get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time? Yes, you can get the shots in the same visit. When COVID-19 vaccines were first rolling out in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended waiting 14 days between the shots and other immunizations as a precaution. But the agency […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Nursing home staffing falls during pandemic

When Natalie Walters arrived at her father’s nursing home, the parking lot was nearly empty and, inside, the elevator made no stops. On the 13th floor, the lights were off and the TVs silent. The last time she was allowed inside, nine months earlier, aides passed in the hall and a nurse waved from the […]
HEALTH SERVICES
KTLA

More than 120,000 U.S. children had caregivers die during pandemic: Study

The number of U.S. children orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic may be larger than previously estimated, and the toll has been far greater among Black and Hispanic Americans, a new study suggests. More than half the children who lost a primary caregiver during the pandemic belonged to those two racial groups, which make up about […]
KIDS
KTLA

Woman sentenced to jail, banned from Yellowstone for close encounter with mama bear

A judge has sentenced an Illinois woman to four days in jail for not moving away while a grizzly bear with two cubs came dangerously close and bluff-charged her in Yellowstone National Park. Samantha R. Dehring, 25, of Carol Stream, Illinois, pleaded guilty Wednesday to willfully remaining, approaching and photographing wildlife within 100 yards (91 […]
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
KTLA

Pfizer asks FDA to approve its COVID vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 in what would be a major expansion that could combat an alarming rise in serious infections in youngsters and help schools stay open. If regulators give the go-ahead, reduced-dose kids’ shots could begin within a matter […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

KTLA

3K+
Followers
657
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy