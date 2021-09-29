CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Stephen Pollock visits the Juddermeister, September 30

wtju.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Pollock (Cherry Red) will stop by WTJU Thursday night, September 30, at 9 to talk about Cherry Red’s concert October 1. The band will be doing a tribute to longtime Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who sadly passed away in August.

www.wtju.net

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Rolling Stones Say They Didn’t Expect Charlie Watts’ Illness to Be Fatal, Discuss Continuing to Tour

In a new interview, members of the Rolling Stones say they thought Charlie Watts was recovering from illness and would eventually rejoin them, even after Steve Jordan was announced as a fill-in drummer for their current tour as Watts seemingly convalesced in the hospital. “We watched horse racing on TV and just shot the breeze,” guitarist Ron Wood told the Los Angeles Times of being the last member to visit Watts in the hospital, a few weeks before the drummer’s Aug. 24 death. “I could tell he was pretty tired and fed up with the whole deal. He said, ‘I was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Watts
Rolling Stone

Silk Sonic’s Debut Album Will Arrive This Fall

Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak’s Silk Sonic will release their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, on November 12th. The album announcement fittingly arrives on Mars’ birthday, with .Paak posting a photo of the pair alongside funk legend Bootsy Collins — who serves as the album’s “special guest host” — on Twitter with the caption, “ALBUM DROPS NOVEMBER 12!! Now spam the comments with happy birthday wishes to my brother @BrunoMars.” ALBUM DROPS NOVEMBER 12!! Now spam the comments with happy birthday wishes to my brother @BrunoMars 🎉 pic.twitter.com/bFArrqxYaw — Big Tooth Bastard (@AndersonPaak) October 8, 2021 A full track list for An...
MUSIC
wtju.net

#ClassicsaDay #SymYesNo Week 5

For the month of September, the Classics a Day team chose a controversial theme. There is a small subset of symphonic works within the classical repertoire that appear misnamed. Most composers choose their titles carefully. But when the title runs counter to expectations, disagreements arise. What does the title “symphony”...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy