How do you discern what you’re going to do in the future? Do you believe there’s a plan for your life?. If you would have asked me back in September of 2020 what I plan to do after I graduate from The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, I definitely would have replied the plan was not to stay in Chattanooga, not even in the country for that matter. My vagabond heart was tired of being cooped up during the pandemic, and it raced at the thought of pursuing a higher education in Scotland after receiving my bachelors degree. Ironically, that same month back in September of 2020 I entered into a relationship that played a part in changing my plans.

