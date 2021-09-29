Wednesday forecast: Beginning of big warming trend

Look for slightly warmer conditions Wednesday as we get set for a big warmup later in the week.

High pressure will move over the region Wednesday night through Thursday.

Temperatures by Friday will be as much as 20 degrees higher than they were earlier in the week for many areas.

Big temperatures swings are not uncommon for the month of October.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 59 to 71 degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Thursday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west s well

