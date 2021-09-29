CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday forecast: Beginning of big warming trend

By Tony Kurzweil, Henry DiCarlo
KTLA
KTLA
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8eXS_0cBoVO0100

Look for slightly warmer conditions Wednesday as we get set for a big warmup later in the week.

High pressure will move over the region Wednesday night through Thursday.

Temperatures by Friday will be as much as 20 degrees higher than they were earlier in the week for many areas.

Big temperatures swings are not uncommon for the month of October.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 59 to 71 degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west s well

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

