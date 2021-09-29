CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

What America's Thinking: September 29, 2021

The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago

Forty-seven percent of registered voters approve of President Biden's job in the White House, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds, slightly down from his approval rate in August.

Washington Examiner

Biden is the wrong leader for America

Across the political and demographic spectrum, Americans wonder not if the "American Moment" has passed but whether the United States will survive President Joe Biden’s dismantling of the country. The divisions in the country are said to be too deep and too profound to put the nation together again. And...
The Independent

Biden polls lowest in presidency as another shows even Trump is now more popular

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has sunk to its lowest levels since the beginning of his presidency, and a majority now disapprove of his performance for the first time, a Gallup poll revealed, as another poll shows former president Donald Trump more popular than him.Gallup conducted the survey between September 1 and 17 after the United States evacuated more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan. President Biden’s approval numbers are down six points from August, when 49 per cent of those polled approved of his performance and 48 per cent disapproved. Mr Biden saw his greatest decline with independent voters. In...
Mercury News

Krugman: What securing the future means in today’s America

Do you remember the days of the Simpson-Bowles debt-reduction plan? A decade ago elite opinion was obsessed with the supposed need for immediate action on budget deficits. This consensus among what I used to call Very Serious People was so strong that as Ezra Klein, now a Times opinion writer, wrote, deficits somehow became an issue to which “the rules of reportorial neutrality don’t apply.” The news media more or less openly rooted not just for deficit reduction in general, but in particular for “entitlement reform,” aka cuts in future Medicare and Social Security benefits. Such cuts, everyone who mattered seemed to argue, were essential to secure the nation’s future.
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
Washington Post

Biden’s polling numbers are even worse than they appear

Democrats are rightly worried about President Biden’s poor job approval ratings. A closer look at his ratings among independents shows Democrats should be even more worried than they are. Biden’s overall job approval ratings are bad enough. Only 45.1 percent of Americans approve of his performance per Monday’s RealClearPolitics average;...
Daily Collegian

What the fall of Kabul reveals about America’s culture of anti-democracy

The Taliban offensive on Kabul in August precipitated a series of drastic decisions and events that had varying consequences. The resulting fall of Kabul concluded a drawn-out and rather confusing conflict that checked another box on the list of America’s failed foreign wars. What the fall of Kabul tells us is that modern American politics is a cocktail of hypocrisy and anti-democracy that attempts to disguise domestic problems with foreign interventions.
The Hill

The Hill

