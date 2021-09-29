What America's Thinking: September 29, 2021

Do you remember the days of the Simpson-Bowles debt-reduction plan? A decade ago elite opinion was obsessed with the supposed need for immediate action on budget deficits. This consensus among what I used to call Very Serious People was so strong that as Ezra Klein, now a Times opinion writer, wrote, deficits somehow became an issue to which “the rules of reportorial neutrality don’t apply.” The news media more or less openly rooted not just for deficit reduction in general, but in particular for “entitlement reform,” aka cuts in future Medicare and Social Security benefits. Such cuts, everyone who mattered seemed to argue, were essential to secure the nation’s future.

