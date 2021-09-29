60 Percent of Small Business Owners Will Require New Workers to Be Vaccinated: Poll
The majority of small business owners not requiring vaccination are located in the South and Midwest, according to the survey.www.newsweek.com
No they won't because they are a Small business.. FAKE news again
