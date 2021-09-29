CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

60 Percent of Small Business Owners Will Require New Workers to Be Vaccinated: Poll

By Alexandra Hutzler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The majority of small business owners not requiring vaccination are located in the South and Midwest, according to the survey.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 4

bb
8d ago

No they won't because they are a Small business.. FAKE news again

Reply
6
Related
Fox News

Hundreds of Michigan health care workers quit after refusing COVID-19 vaccine

One of Michigan's largest health care systems says approximately 400 of its workers have quit rather than get a required COVID-19 vaccine. Henry Ford Health System confirmed Tuesday that about 1% of its workforce left their job at the hospital over its mandate to get a coronavirus vaccine, according to FOX 2 Detroit. Another 1,900 - or about 6% of the workforce - were granted religious or medical exemptions from the vaccine.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
bloomberglaw.com

Federal Contractor Covid Guidance Could Preview OSHA’s Rules (1)

While employers await OSHA’s Covid-19 vaccination and testing requirements, the Biden administration is issuing detailed guidance to federal agencies and contractors on how they should comply with its already-extant vaccination mandates for federal contractors. The guidance from the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force could provide a glimpse into what the...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Western Front

How are vaccine requirements affecting businesses?

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, an increasing number of bars, restaurants and venues in Bellingham are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test for patrons wishing to enter. As of Sept. 22, the Downtown Bellingham Partnership listed 21 bars and five retailers that require proof of vaccination.
BELLINGHAM, WA
CBS San Francisco

Sutter Health Reports 99% Worker Compliance With COVID Vaccine Mandate

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Nearly all employees of Sutter Health are in full compliance of mandatory COVID vaccinations, the Northern California health care provider said Wednesday. Sacramento-based Sutter said less than 200 employees are on unpaid administrative leave for not becoming vaccinated, with more than half of those workers being part-time. More than 99% of Sutter’s 55,000 workers were vaccinated by September 30 when compliance deadlines went into effect, the company said. Those workers who are not vaccinated have just over a week to comply with the mandate. “Some employees are currently taking steps to comply and return to work, while those...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Club 93.7

400 Health Care Workers Quit Over Vaccine Mandate

400 Health care workers walked out of Henry Ford Health Systems to avoid taking a mandatory covid-19 vaccine. HFHS has stated that these employees can re-apply for their jobs only if they decide to comply with the new mandate. The workers who resigned make up only 1% of a 33,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Medicare#Digital Com#Headset Plus
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate: The latest on who's required to show proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Federal and local vaccine mandates have been implemented across the US over the past few weeks. Los Angeles is considering requiring people age 12 and older to be fully vaccinated before entering public indoor places. In California, a judge ordered vaccine mandates for prison guards and staff. Californi Gov. Gavin Newsom says all students, elementary through high school, will be required to get the shot once it's fully approved for those age groups. (Currently, Pfizer's full approval extends to those 16 years and older.)
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Smaller Hospitals Could Be Hit Hard With Worker Losses Due To Vaccine Requirement

HOLYOKE, Colo. (CBS4) – Melissa Memorial Hospital is caught in the middle of a political battle, one that has infected health care. “I want them to separate themselves, I really do. I’d like politics to go where politics does well and I’d like health care to go where we need to be … bringing those ideas together and really coming up with choices for people that make sense,” said CEO Cathy Harshbarger. Harshbarger has been dealing with meeting the state’s mandate that hospitals vaccinate all workers or have them file medical or religious exemptions. First shots were supposed to be given by...
COLORADO STATE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

A majority of restaurants expect Biden's vaccine mandate to be a blow

Most restaurateurs expect their labor situations to worsen under President Biden’s directive that most private-sector workers be vaccinated against COVID-19, though 58% of operators haven’t yet finalized their mandate strategies, according to a new survey. The canvass by Black Box Intelligence found that 59% of operators expect staff members to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Biden calls on more U.S. businesses to require COVID-19 vaccinations

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Oct 7 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday said more U.S. businesses should obligate workers to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, calling the move vital to ending the pandemic and sustaining the economy. "Today I'm calling on more employers to act," Biden said. "My message is: Require...
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
591K+
Followers
63K+
Post
633M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy